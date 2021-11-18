Fashion’s favorite tattoo artist kicks off a new chapter





Brian Woo, alias Dr Woo, aka Woo for connoisseurs, sits among a dizzying array of art and ephemera in his studio at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel: a multimedia sculpture of his friend Nick van Woert perches next to Sesame Street dolls designed by artist KAWS and in front of a Woo fiberglass chair made with the Los Angeles furniture company Modern. I’ve always had a creative reach where nothing really landed on one medium, says Woo, pulling on a Goros necklace, good subcutaneous success, he says of the cult gem he scored in the late Goro Takahashis Harajuku store. The medium he’s best known for, of course, is skin, and his work appears on some of the worlds most famous: Cara Delevingnes rib, Miley Cyruss bicep, Bella Hadid shoulder, Justin Bieber’s neck. Woos tattoos are stylish and hyperrealistic. Striking in depth and detail, they frequently merge the graphic and the organic. Anything that has a contrasting visual duality is cool to me, he says, like how Mexico City is that beautiful city engulfed in a jungle. His fine needle art was cultivated for 12 years at Shamrock Social Club, the tattoo parlor on Sunset Boulevards, and he arguably changed tattoos from punk insubordination emblems into ubiquitous accessories that are often accumulated as delicate permanent pieces of art. There’s no one like him in the world, says stylist Karla Welch of Woo, whom she met thanks to Bieber and who carved a safety pin on the inside of her wrist, a symbol of the place. where her life has taken her. Bieber’s wife Hailey is also a fan. As I’ve figured out over the years what I love, I’ve become a lot more specific when getting a new tattoo and just hope Dr Woo will do it every time, ” said Bieber. He’s also an honest and really kind person, adds Chitose Abe, Creative Director of Sacai, who asked Woo to refresh Jean Paul Gaultiers’ tattoo shirts from the 90s when she was chosen by the French house. to lead her fall 2021 couture collection earlier this year. Woos chains, eyes, orbs, angels and plunging birds were printed on jersey base layers, which allowed spider webs and angel wings to come out from under blazers and sweatshirts. Abes dresses. I knew he would reinvent Gaultiers’ designs in a modern and stylish way, says Abe of Woo, whose personal style blends ready-to-wear heavyweights, limited-edition streetwear, discerning Japanese brands and vintage accessories. Sacai Creative Director Chitose Abe asked Woo to refresh Jean Paul Gaultiers’ 90s tattoo shirts for the house’s fall 2021 couture collection. A dress from Abe’s Gaultier couture collection featuring Woo motifs with chain, eyes, orbs, angels and birds plunging. How can I take something so simple and make it different? Woo wonders regularly. This is a question that is at the heart of Projetwoo, a development studio he recently launched alongside a less is more skincare line. The collection includes a soft, three ingredient soap, an infused green tea daily moisturizer, a lip balm, and one tattoo post treatment it’s good for everyone whether you have tattoos or not, notes Woo, who has had issues with sensitive skin and allergies in the past, conditions that have made it difficult to maintain her own tattoos. When he started collecting them as a teenager. Next year, Projectwoo will launch a fragrance-free sunscreen that does not leave white streaks. It follows a shower gel, lightly scented with eucalyptus and citrus, that the brand has just released in collaboration with the Japanese brand of shower towels Goshi, not so much for the tattoos you have just received, but for the ones you have had for years. years, to help exfoliate in the shower and make them pop, he says. Woo remains hyper selective about his collaborations having learned to beware of oversaturation at Shamrock Social Club. In this shop I saw celebrities fizzing really fast, because it was all about chasing after that excess moment. I don’t want to burn myself out, he says of finding new and interesting ways to leverage his art. This spring, after a decade of building an impressive Hollywood client list, the 40-year-old father-of-two will have his own taste of the industry when he voices a character based on his younger self in HBO Maxs. Chinese, a new animated series about two Chinese-American children that Woo has developed with comedian Eddie Huang. Dr. Woo: Celebrity Tattoo Artist has been the slogan for 10 years now, he says. I’m just looking for a new way to tell the story.

