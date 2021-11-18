Will men wearing dresses become a fashion “norm”?

The company’s gaze in recent times has collectively zoomed in, double-taped and reshared a fashion ‘statement’ that, unlike most, has almost nothing to do with the garment itself and everything to do with the wearer. .

We’ve seen the “masculine dress” on a range of icons – from Lewis Hamilton, Billy Porter and Harry Styles (who might as well be the star kid of the look) to hip-hop creators and shakers; including Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Kid Cudi, Jaden Smith and ASAP Rocky.

Now, of all the things people could decide for themselves that a man wearing a dress set in 2021 says, there really is one phrase that roars boldly and in truth:

“I will wear what I love.”

In the heat of the 21st century action we are now reveling in – the ‘masculine dress’ look is in short, a statement that tells society some things shouldn’t be a statement anymore, writes Ashleigh Nefdt of Cape { town} Etc.

If the trend alludes to questioning traditional or Western conceptions of the masculine and feminine, it is by asking society a crucial question: why are some people so afraid of a little dress on a man?

The ‘dress’ may soon attain androgynous status like the pants did. When 21st century women dive into pants, it’s not the same socio-political fire that fuels our decision to challenge the patriarchy that existed in the 1950s. I certainly don’t feel like I’m screaming about it. masculine energy as I slip into pants, and my curious eyes gaze out to the horizon where men can slip into dresses so casually.

We are talking about feminine and fashion associations here. What we’re talking about is the ability to embody the associations when we choose – but to leave room for clothes to be for everyone too.

Now, depending on where you stand on the liberal spectrum, the sight of Kid Cudi in a dress may make you feel uncomfortable or set you completely free.

And so we come back to the question: who decided that a dress belonged to a woman anyway?

The answer is society – and a story written not too long ago.

Why did “dresses” become feminine in the first place?

In fact, for a long, long time, and most of the time in fact, they weren’t at all.

Back then, skirts, dresses and the like were the bread and butter of what Everybody worn – for centuries. Moreover, these outfits, or “undivided garments” weren’t even called dresses either. ANdrogynous clothes were as hot as Jordans today.

In a brilliant article by a fashion historian Lydia edwards, the true story of the dress has been revealed in connection with the recent revival. Disclose? Most of the subdued male beings through time were subdued male beings in dress or skirts.

As Notes by JP Thorp, “Whether you were fighting, building, cultivating, or practicing some kind of religious ritual, skirts were inexpensive and efficient to use. “

There were the ancient Egyptian Pharos and their schentis (a wrap skirt like a kilt) which was a norm and a trend so hot it burned for over 2,000 years.

The ancient Greeks and Romans, who divided and conquered in tunics, which goddesses and warriors wore and Ornate military costumes for the Aztecs.

The medieval men who donned tunics over their stockings (as it was socially unacceptable not to and of course your knight in shining armor who also wore nothing but a pleated metal skirt.

The chiton and toga, loincloths and vaporous wraps all clothed men (and women) of the story.

And in many parts of the world that are not Western, they still do. Travel to parts of Southeast Asia and sometimes you will be the only one going out if you are a male wearing pants, where the skirts known as Gho are still worn. In Figi and Japan, the fluidity of clothing is not so frustrating either.

So why are pants considered masculine?

After this brief fashion history lesson, you might be wondering where pants started to make a name for themselves and why.

According to Thorp, the pants started to creep onto the stage for a reason: it was practical.

The cold and a necessity for horseback riding saw the emergence of the two-legged beast, and this also melted into military kits (which in some places naturally required horseback riding and battling the cold). Couture also appeared, bringing the pants into the mainstream fashion kick in Europe. We also cannot forget that when Christianity began to spread around the world, a large part of European culture came Medieval Emperor Charlemagne – a militaristic and male-dominated association with pants.

And since girls weren’t involved in many traditionally masculine activities like wars on horseback, we had to keep the dresses – and with them the label of femininity.

Locate the male and female division based on “who wears the pants.”

The 18th, 19th and 20th centuries saw a sort of obvious obsession with unnecessarily categorizing everything and associating certain elements with certain types of people – from sex to race, categories. Today, although many of us are aware of it, we still subscribe to it.

It’s almost understandable why when you consider a little thing called a “breach”.

In the 18th century, this practice of “breeching” became fashionable when little boys were given their first pants to prove that they had gone beyond infancy. It was a rite of passage because the Jane Austen Center Remarks.

And over time, other objects have followed suit beyond fashion. Baby boomers in the 1940s mostly saw gender-specific clothing and “generally accepted rules” for the designation of color-sex (imagine something as innocent as a color associated with masculinity or femininity). ? Oh, wait…)

But now we are in 2021 and the way society thinks is changing.

Now, heading back to the heyday of the 21st century in 2021 (and sighing in relief that a girl could love blue and a boy pink if we so choose), and after a brief but important acknowledgment from all the champions who have led us as far as we come we stand in the foreground with the robe in front of us and who it belongs to.

Will the dress become part of the standard for men?

If we take away the associations, think it can be feminine if desired but not always, and allow people to just do what makes them feel good about fashion as a person and not as a gender, then in my opinion there is a great chance that this could become a norm.

And a huge cry for an indication of progression comes from an unlikely culprit in the traditional perspective, namely hip-hop culture. Artists from Jaden Smith to Tyler the Creator and Frank Ocean embrace femininity. Even artists who aren’t openly gay have dabbled in feminine concepts, and ASAP Rocky reigns on that perch. Recently, Kid Cudi wore a Kurt Cobain tribute dress that made the world talk. What we can take away from a traditionally hyper-masculine niche of music plunging into femininity, or just doing what they love, shows us that it’s entirely possible for something as simple as a dress to weave its way into a space for anyone.

Photo: Vogue