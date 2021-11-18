Orlando Executives See Promising New Ideas For Fashion Square Mall

ORLANDO, Florida After unsuccessful attempts in the past, the owner of Fashion Square mall has officially submitted a request to the Orlando City Planning Council to revitalize the once thriving mall. Commissioner Robert Stuart believes this is a plan which, after many unsuccessful attempts, may in fact hold.

We’ve seen eight or ten plans in the last 15 years, so we actually have someone who (has) a pretty solid plan and has money behind it, Stuart said on Wednesday.

Bancorp’s lawyer, along with the architects of Baker Barrios, have asked to redevelop the mall into a mixed-use property that will be built in three phases. The overall plan will include keeping flagship stores in the mall, like Floor and Decor and Macys, but removing other big names like JC Penney and Dillards. According to the plan, the central structure of the mall itself will be demolished and rebuilt to bring in outdoor commercial space, as well as a 120-room hotel and ultimately up to 1,400 residential apartments after phase 4, with 400 units of market built in phase 1.

It’s a good plan, it’s mixed use, it’s going to create a Winter Park Village atmosphere that will draw people in, Stuart said. We have a glut of people who need housing and we don’t have enough housing to do this. It would be market housing at the same time as we look at additional housing that could be affordable housing.

These plans will be worked out over the next few months, but more housing of all kinds is Orlando YIMBY’s mission, which means Yes, in my backyard, as group co-chair Austin Valle explained.

We’re excited to see housing built into it, that’s really what we want to see, mixed-use where you live, shop, work in the same neighborhood, Valle said. We want it to be more focused on public transport, more accessible on foot. There is a lot of parking there, it’s always car oriented.

This is why an important part of this project, as Stuart explains, is that this plan includes a pedestrian and bicycle path that will cross the property, connecting Cady Way and Urban Bike Trials.

We need access, we need people to go through it and you have a perfect trail, said Stuart. If you do that you will get Baldwin Park, Winter Park and get there without using their car.

It is in the right direction. If you think about what it does, it connects shopping and retail to the people who live in Baldwin Park right on that trail, Valle said. I couldn’t believe it fell into place, we’ll see when they break it down. It has been a long time coming.

The plan has just been submitted to the Orlando City Planning Council, which means Stuart said it could be up to 4-6 months before the Orlando City Council obtains it for final approval.

He’s the one with the teeth and the money to do it, Stuart said. The process begins now. It will go through the assessment and go through the planning board and then come to us after a few public meetings.