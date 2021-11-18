TikTok Bride says she regrets showing people her wedding dress

Nicole Pellegrino shared her biggest marriage regret in a TikTok that went viral.

Pellegrino said she wished she hadn’t shown people her wedding dress.

She told Insider that she showed her dress to anyone who asked her to see a photo of the Suzanne Neville dress.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/>

A bride has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her biggest marriage regret.

October 26, Nicole pellegrino shared in a TikTok Video that she wishes she hadn’t shown people her wedding dress before the big day. The video had 414,000 views at the time of writing.

Pellegrino and her husband, Michael Freas, tied the knot on September 4, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. The couple got engaged in 2019 and originally planned to tie the knot in October 2020, but they have postponed their wedding due to the pandemic.

The co-host of Betches Brides Podcast I found it Suzanne Neville dress in a wedding salon called Wedding workshop At New York. It was designed with a plunging neckline and buttons going down the back. She paired it with a long veil with floral embroidery at the hem and Bella Belle shoes. She told Insider that she paid around $ 4,000 for the dress, including alterations.

“I liked that it was simple and timeless,” Pellegrino said of her dress. “I never got tired of it. I also loved that the top made a statement.”

“It was chic, bold and crisp white and clean,” she added.





Nicole Pellegrino and Michael Freas tied the knot on September 4, 2021, after postponing their wedding due to the pandemic.



Alex Ashman Photography









However, in her TikTok video, Pellegrino said she regretted “making pictures of this dress like hot cakes” because not everyone liked it and it showed on their faces. She also said that it made her realize that “people are bad liars”.

“Not everyone will like your dress and not everyone will like the way you style your hair for your wedding. But that doesn’t matter,” she said. “All you have to worry about pleasing is yourself and your partner.”

Instead, she suggested taking only a small group of loved ones to buy wedding dresses. This way, people’s opinions don’t tarnish how you think about your dress and you can surprise the rest of your guests on the wedding day.





Nicole Pellegrino’s TikTok on her biggest marriage regret has gone viral.



Alex Ashman Photography









Pellegrino said that one of her best friends decided to keep her wedding dress a secret from everyone except her mom, and that’s what inspired her to create the TikTok.

“It’s unheard of,” Pellegrino said. “In the past, you would bring all your bridesmaids, you would show everyone, like I did. But then I realized that I was actually very jealous of her for doing that.”

Pellegrino believes her TikTok has gone viral because many other brides have had a similar experience to the one she detailed in her video.

“I think it just resonated with a ton of brides because they felt the same,” Pellegrino said. “Like I said in the video, people are bad liars. So even if they don’t like your dress, but still want you to feel good, you can see it on their face.”

“I think it was necessary because other brides have probably had a similar experience showing off their dress,” she added.