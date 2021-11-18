Denmark to wear clothing with ‘critical messages’ at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Denmark’s national football team will wear “human rights messages” on their training clothes at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Denmark secured a place in the tournament last month. In the wake of qualifying, the Danish football federation announced on Wednesday that it had launched a series of “critical initiatives”.

Qatar has come under fire amid reports of discriminatory laws and conditions for migrant workers preparing the country for the tournament.

The Danish Football Association, known as DBU, said the two sponsors of the training kits would refrain from exposing themselves on the clothing and instead wear “critical messages and markings”.

The federation added that it would also reduce the number of trips to Qatar for staff and partners, so “participation in the World Cup finals is mainly about sporting participation and not promoting the events of the FIFA World Cup organizers. world”.

“DBU has long been highly critical of the World Cup in Qatar, but now we are stepping up our efforts and our critical dialogue, in order to take advantage of the fact that we are qualified to work for more change in the country,” Danish football said. said the managing director of the federation, Jacob Jensen.

The federation added that it “will constantly exercise due diligence” on its choice of hotel and other services in Qatar to ensure respect for labor rights. He also said he would consider the possibility of new initiatives to improve conditions in Qatar.

In 2010, Qatar won the right to host the World Cup in a controversial FIFA vote that sparked corruption investigations throughout the bid process. FIFA could not find any evidence to justify Qatar’s withdrawal from hosting rights.

The gas-rich emirate has spent tens of billions of dollars to build hotels, a new transportation system and lavish stadiums to cope with hosting the event.