Hanifa Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection





Anifa Mvuemba is often described as an emerging designer for the simple reason that her trajectory has not followed the conventional industry path. Ahead of her first show last night, she performed a short film to remind us of Hanifas over the past 10 years, from her self-taught debut in 2011 to setting up her team in Washington, DC and creating her 3D fashion show. viral during the pandemic. . With a growing roster of retailers and celebrity fans including Beyonc, Zendaya and Tracee Ellis Ross, this digital moment was the boost of confidence and support she needed to make her official catwalk debut. Hundreds of guests gathered at the National Portrait Gallery for the occasion, including many local friends and Mvuembas fans; New York publishers were only a tiny minority. This was not the only deviation from the norm. The crowd was considerably more diverse than what you see in New York or Europe, made up predominantly of black women and men dressed in exuberant Hanifa originals: jewel-toned costumes, fitted ribbed-knit dresses and the label’s iconic second skin boots. There were cheers and applause from the first glance: a shiny sapphire patent leather trench coat worn by a curved model that was part of Mvuemba’s new outerwear experiences, a leather coat and faux furs came along. later. The collections of asymmetrical shirt dresses, knit columns and sculpted pieces appealed to her. They were bold but truly wearable clothes. A maxi in tight jersey could be glamorous or worn with sneakers, ditto the belted saffron suit. Silver and patent button-down pants also captured the mix of serious glamor and serious ease that client Mvuembas craves. As each look scrolled through, the quality of the build and fit to models of varying sizes took hold. Behind the scenes, Mvuemba explained that the pandemic has given his team more time to refine and edit. Every look, every little detail reminds me of something we have done over the past 10 years, she added. While those ribbed dresses and gathered shirts looked familiar, a column of exhaustion with sheer panels tracing the body was a new development for her team. We have tasted this so many times, she said. It was a winning glimpse into her brand’s future, more than shaggy knit dresses with trailing threads or OTT evening wear. As with everything early on, there were a few snags here and there, from the one hour delay to the odd decision to style every look with a sheer, no doubt ineffective face mask. He pointed to another deviation from major shows in New York and Europe: Proof of vaccination was not required to attend, and most spectators went without a mask. On a positive note, we also didn’t see the usual publisher blitz rushing out the door after the finale; once Mvuemba said hello, everyone hung out, toasted champagne, and discussed which rooms they were saving for. Many will be available on the Hanifas website this Friday; bright knit dresses will likely be the first to sell.

