FFXIV Fashion Report has arrived, and this week and the index is “Hot Under the Collar”. This is a weekly event in Final Fantasy Online. You can participate by going to the Golden Saucer, where you have to talk to the Masked Rose. He will provide you with a series of clues and you will need to dress in the items that best suit his brief. Read on as we discuss the Fashion Report FFXIV’s hints for Hot Under the Collar.

FFXIV Fashion Report Hot Under The Collar

Each week, the clues are broken down into smaller areas, each pointing to a part of the body. Part of the fun is guessing which are the best articles. The closer you are, the more you will score in the mode report. Part of this can be done by using the hint or looking at what has been successful in previous fashion reports. The biggest brief this week is “Hot Under the Collar”. This suggests a barbarian and marauder style outfit for the theme.

The smallest clue for the hands is The Conqueror. The obvious solution for this is the Conquerors Armguards. Other than that, Subjugators, Bloodhempen Armguards of Strike, and Ghost Barque Armguards of Healing armguards are possible suggestions.

Pretty in Pants are the clues for the legs from the FFXIV fashion report. This means that any type of loose, flowing pants will work. Suggestions include Thavnairian Sarouel, High Allagan Pants of Healing, or Dreadwyrm Slops of Striking. Any type of cargo or military style pants can also work.

Primal Revival last appeared on the feet in the Week 92 Fashion Report. Any boots that make your character look rugged and cave-like will work. Improved or Hellish Defense and Strike Sabatons, Improved Slaying and Wake Sabatons, or Hailstones of Casting and Healing are suggested.

The last clue of FFXIV’s fashion report is on the neck. It’s a clue that says leather. Any item made from this material should work well.

