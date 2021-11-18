Fashion
Calgary playwright seeks donations of used wedding dresses for her new show
Whether you have a wedding dress in the back of a closet or a box in the attic, a Calgary playwright and performer offers you the chance to give it a second life as art.
Louise Casemore is the creator of a new show at Alberta Theater Projects titled Undressed, and she asks for donations of used wedding dresses.
A Woman’s Cabaret, Casemore says, is also a real-time auction that explores weddings, the wedding industry, and a simple question: what do you do with a used wedding dress?
“We’re going to use donated dresses to create the backdrop for the show, as well as to feature in other areas,” Casemore said. The stretch Wednesday.
“So since sustainability and zero waste are a big priority for us, we ask the community if they would be willing to reuse their dresses for the sake of the magic of the theater. “
Set of parts, design elements
The production looks for lightly used wedding dresses in any size, and ideally in a color scheme of white, off-white and blush.
And so that there are no misunderstandings, former brides should know in advance that this would be a full donation.
“The dresses will be used in different ways,” she said.
“Some of them will remain intact. Some of them will become sets and design elements, and some of them will be used in more exciting and mysterious ways throughout the show.”
The show looks at different dresses, and the stories behind them and the women who donated them, Casemore said.
“And use it to have a really fun night of theater, watching the wild world of weddings, which I think everyone can kind of get into,” she said.
An emotional thing
As for the way people react to parting their wedding dresses, Casemore said she was struck by its diversity.
“We have people who are happy to kind of push it on our doorstep and say, ‘You know, do whatever you want with it. Run over it with a car, ”Casemore said.
“And then other people, you know, have a really nice emotional reaction.”
So far, wedding dress donations have included her own.
For her, the experience of donating it was exciting but moving, said Casemore. To part with it is not nothing.
“I really believe in what it’s like to find purpose and give these dresses meaningful homes,” she said.
“You know, it’s been in a club for over 10 years and it’s quite emotional to take the old maid out and see how she holds up.”
To arrange a wedding dress donation or for more information, contact Alberta Theater Projects at 403-294-7475, ext. 1098.
Undressedwill take place January 26 through February 13 at the Martha Cohen Theater.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/calgary-undressed-louise-casemore-wedding-1.6253173
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]