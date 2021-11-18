Calgary playwright seeks donations of used wedding dresses for her new show

Whether you have a wedding dress in the back of a closet or a box in the attic, a Calgary playwright and performer offers you the chance to give it a second life as art.

Louise Casemore is the creator of a new show at Alberta Theater Projects titled Undressed, and she asks for donations of used wedding dresses.

A Woman’s Cabaret, Casemore says, is also a real-time auction that explores weddings, the wedding industry, and a simple question: what do you do with a used wedding dress?

“We’re going to use donated dresses to create the backdrop for the show, as well as to feature in other areas,” Casemore said. The stretch Wednesday.

“So since sustainability and zero waste are a big priority for us, we ask the community if they would be willing to reuse their dresses for the sake of the magic of the theater. “

Set of parts, design elements

The production looks for lightly used wedding dresses in any size, and ideally in a color scheme of white, off-white and blush.

And so that there are no misunderstandings, former brides should know in advance that this would be a full donation.

“The dresses will be used in different ways,” she said.

“Some of them will remain intact. Some of them will become sets and design elements, and some of them will be used in more exciting and mysterious ways throughout the show.”

The show looks at different dresses, and the stories behind them and the women who donated them, Casemore said.

“And use it to have a really fun night of theater, watching the wild world of weddings, which I think everyone can kind of get into,” she said.

An emotional thing

As for the way people react to parting their wedding dresses, Casemore said she was struck by its diversity.

“We have people who are happy to kind of push it on our doorstep and say, ‘You know, do whatever you want with it. Run over it with a car, ”Casemore said.

“And then other people, you know, have a really nice emotional reaction.”

So far, wedding dress donations have included her own.

For her, the experience of donating it was exciting but moving, said Casemore. To part with it is not nothing.

“I really believe in what it’s like to find purpose and give these dresses meaningful homes,” she said.

“You know, it’s been in a club for over 10 years and it’s quite emotional to take the old maid out and see how she holds up.”

To arrange a wedding dress donation or for more information, contact Alberta Theater Projects at 403-294-7475, ext. 1098.

Undressedwill take place January 26 through February 13 at the Martha Cohen Theater.