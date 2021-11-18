2 men should be exonerated in the murder of Malcolm X in 1965

NEW YORK Two of the three men convicted of Malcolm X’s assassination are set to be exonerated Thursday after claiming their innocence since the 1965 murder of one of America’s most formidable civil rights fighters, their lawyers and senior prosecutors said on Wednesday. Manhattan.

Almost two-year new investigation found authorities withheld evidence favorable to the defense in the trial of Muhammad Aziz, now 83, and the late Khalil Islam, their lawyers, Innocence, said. Project and civil rights lawyer David Shanies.

Aziz called his conviction the result of an inherently corrupt process, which is still all too familiar to this day.

I don’t need a court, prosecutors or a piece of paper to tell me I’m innocent, ”he said in a statement. But he said he was happy that his family, friends and lawyers could see the truth that we all know, officially recognized.

He urged the criminal justice system to take responsibility for the immeasurable harm it has caused me.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. tweeted his office would join lawyers for the men in asking a judge on Thursday to overturn the convictions.

These men did not get the justice they deserved, “Vance told the New York Times, who first reported on developments. Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck called this case the most egregious miscarriage of justice I have ever seen.

One of the most controversial and convincing figures of the civil rights era, Malcolm X rose to fame as the chief spokesperson for the Nation of Islams, proclaiming the message of black Muslim organizations at the time: racial separatism as a path to personal development. He urged blacks to claim their civil rights by whatever means necessary and called whites blue-eyed devils, and then spoke out against racism.

About a year before his death, he separated from the Nation of Islam and then made a pilgrimage to Mecca, returning with a new vision of the potential for racial unity. Some members of the Nation of Islam considered him a traitor.

At 39, he was shot and killed while starting a speech in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on February 21, 1965.

Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan, were convicted of murder in March 1966 and sentenced to life in prison.

Hagan said he was one of three gunmen who shot Malcolm X, but said neither Aziz nor Islam were involved. The two, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, maintained they were innocent and offered alibis during their trial in 1966. No physical evidence linked them to the crime.

“Thomas 15 Johnson and Norman 3X Butler had nothing to do with this crime,” Hagan said in an affidavit in 1977.

Hagan was paroled in 2010. A message was left on Wednesday at a phone number he had on parole.

He identified two other men as armed men, but no one else was ever arrested.

According to the New York Times, the new investigation found that the FBI had documents that pointed to other suspects, and a still living witness supported Aziz’s alibi that he was at home with a leg injury. time of shooting.

The witness, whom authorities had never interviewed before and was only identified by the initials JM, said he spoke to Aziz on the latter’s landline on the day of the murder, according to the newspaper.

Further, the examination found that prosecutors were aware but did not reveal that undercover agents were in the ballroom when the gunfire erupted, and police knew someone had called the Daily News from New York earlier today to say Malcolm X would be killed.

The New York Police Department and the FBI said Wednesday they had fully cooperated with the new investigation, and declined to comment further.

Aziz was released in 1985. Islam was released two years later and died in 2009. Both continued to lobby to clear their names.

I did not kill Malcolm X, Aziz said at a press conference in 1998, after the Nation of Islam hired him to run the mosque where the slain leader preached.

A decade later, Islam said during a rally in a Harlem bookstore: I must be cleared. I had to walk 22 years in prison.

And after their release, he and Aziz lived under the guise of being Malcolm X’s alleged killers.

Exonerating these men is a fair and well-deserved affirmation of their true character, Shanies said in a statement. Deborah François, a lawyer in her office, called the proceeds convictions a serious official misconduct and a criminal justice system weighed against people of color.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has publicly acknowledged that it plans to reopen the case after Netflix aired the documentary series Who killed Malcom X? Last year. The series explored a theory from scholars that both men were innocent and that some of the real killers had escaped.

Associated Press editors Michael R. Sisak and Karen Matthews contributed to this report.