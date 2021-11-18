Rihanna is our fall fashion goals in this vintage look





The Fashion Awards 2019 – Red carpet arrivals Source: Samir Hussein / Getty Rihanna has been our fashion face for over a decade now and somehow she continues to stay at the top of our fashion goal list, even when she isn’t even trying! Yesterday, the beauty was spotted on Instagram with a super sexy vintage look, perfect for the fall season and the cooler, crispier temperatures. For IG’s impromptu photoshoot, Ri Ri wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli faux fur coat that was brown all over and featured black tiger stripes all over. She wore a matching brown vintage Dolce and Gabbana top that had a plunging neckline and tied just above her waist. She paired the look with khaki-colored pants and an oversized black belt that she lets rest on her hips. She added a pop color with a bold, glossy lip and wore her hair in long giant braids as she twirled it around with her friend and stylist Nini Nguyen. Nini posted the look on her Instagram page, captioning the set of photos sharing how blessed she is to have entrepreneur Fenty Beauty as a friend. So blessed to have you as a friend, beautiful human inside and out !!!! @badgalriri, she wrote. Find out below. While the Bad Gal has been pretty low-key lately, we’ve seen her pop up here and there on Instagram, still gorgeous and trendy, most recently at the ComplexCon festival where she was seen enjoying comedy. A $ AP Rockys musical from her boyfriend. representation at the annual fair. She also gave us fashion goals there when she stepped out in a sexy all-red leather skirt, top and overcoat set with the same protective braids she rocked in yesterday’s look. Be on the lookout for more Random Spots of Ri Ri as only she can achieve such a great look! Do not miss Fenty Beauty made Rihanna a billionaire Rihanna and LVMH put fashion house Fenty on the back burner

