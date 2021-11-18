Julianna Margulies Stuns In Navy Dress At NYC Public Radio Gala She Hosts

Julianna Margulies looked amazing Tuesday night as she hosted the New York Public Radio Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The Morning Show star, 55, wore a custom navy blue dress with a plunging neckline and elbow-length sleeves by Christy Rilling.

Margulies, who plays Laura Peterson on the Apple TV + series, completed the stylish ensemble with black tights and black pointy boots on fall night in the Big Apple.

Margulies, who shares a 13-year-old son named Kieran with husband Keith Lieberthal, wore her black locks up to her shoulders and parted, accessorized with hoop earrings.

The Golden Globe-winning actress moderated the debates, which took place both in person and virtually amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from NYPR.

The gala was to honor the Radiolab podcast to mark its 20th anniversary, with Radiolab personalities Jad Abumrad, Lulu Miller and Latif Nasser ready to accept the honors and pay tribute to retired co-host Robert Krulwich.

Singer Kishi Bashi was scheduled to perform, while NYPR’s Goli Sheikholeslami and Tim Wilkins were scheduled to present the honors at the glamorous evening, the organization said. The event, which is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, also included a cocktail party and dinner.

Margulies spoke with Hollywood journalist in an article published on Saturday in which she discussed her current role on The Morning Show.

Margulies called the role “a chance in a lifetime to be on a show that I was a huge fan of to begin with,” adding, “When I watched the show when it came out, I didn’t think I could. made one day be on it. ‘

She credited showrunner Kerry Ehrin with creating “that amazing, vast, expansive background on who” her character is, details she described as “very rare … especially in the world of television” where ” everything is going so fast “.

NYPR President and CEO Goli Sheikholeslami was among the feature presenters