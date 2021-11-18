World Cup qualifiers: Canada in winter wonderland after beating Mexico





A brace from Cyle Larin saw the hosts register their first victory over Mexico in more than 20 years, a victory that propelled Canada to the top of the CONCACAF qualifying table.

Canada haven’t played in the Men’s World Cup since 1986, but are so far undefeated in the final qualifying stages – four wins and four draws – with just six games to go.

“Amazing evening. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric and the boys went out there and played hard, ”said Canadian Atiba Hutchinson, who broke the Canucks’ all-time record after reaching his 90th cap.

“We left everything on the pitch. We knew how important this game was and we wanted to go out there and make a statement.

“The work ethic that we have put in place is something special. I haven’t seen anything like it.” READ: Portugal face qualifiers to reach 2022 World Cup “We all grew up with this time” Only three teams automatically qualify for the World Cup outside the CONCACAF region, with the fourth-ranked team entering the playoffs. Canada is currently one point ahead of the United States, with Mexico and Panama just two points behind. But the spirit in the Canadian camp is high, as we saw when the players celebrated their second goal by jumping into the snow piled up to the side of the field. “The fans came for us today and supported us in the cold. We all grew up with this weather so we got used to it,” Larin said after the game. In truth, Mexico could and perhaps should have spoiled the party in Edmonton. Hector Herrera cut the deficit in half in the 90th minute before Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan made a crucial save to prevent the visitors from passing the ball over the line with seconds left on the clock. Canada’s next qualifier will be against Honduras on January 27, 2022, before hosting the United States three days later.

