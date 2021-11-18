Joan Collins, 88, looks elegant in a floral dress as she dates husband Percy Gibson, 56

She has long been known as one of Hollywood’s most glamorous stars.

And Joan Collins once again cut a very elegant figure as she stepped out for dinner at their favorite restaurant, Craig’s in West Hollywood alongside her husband Percy Gibson, 56, on Tuesday.

The actress, 88, wowed in a red and black floral dress which she teamed with a bold black leather jacket.

The Dynasty star’s chic dress featured a front slit, which further highlighted the knee-length suede boots she wore underneath.

Joan carried her overnight essentials in a small black clutch and complemented her fabulous loom with Van Cleef jewelry and a splash of bright red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Percy dressed for the occasion in a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

The couple appeared in high spirits as they flaunted broad smiles as they left the celebrity hotspot.

The actress married producer Percy almost two decades ago in 2002, but Joan recently credited the coronavirus lockdown for bringing them closer than ever.

The couple, who are 31 years old, spend most of their time in Saint-Tropez, but also divide their time between Los Angeles and England.

Elsewhere, during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show last month, Dame Joan called William Shatner “crazy” while criticizing his trip to space.

Actor William, 90, made history in October when he became the oldest man to ever encounter space after soaring into the atmosphere in one of the Blue Origin starships by Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos.

Dame Joan was apparently not amused by William’s mission when she said to Jonathan, “Let’s take care of this planet first before we start to leave.”

The performer, who appeared alongside Estate star Brian Cox, 75, comedian Rob Beckett, 35, and TV presenter Alex Scott, 37, added: “Who wants to do this? No, absolutely not! Did you see Bill Shatner? He was in the air and they knocked him over.

Echoing Dame Joan’s sentiment, Brian said after being asked if he would venture into space: “No, absolutely not. I think that’s ridiculous.

The actor continued, ‘I remember watching [Sir Richard] Branson and [Jeff] Bezos goes up for their 11 minutes or whatever. No, we don’t need more spaceships, we’ve got enough c ** p flying up there, we don’t need them anymore.