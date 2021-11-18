Fashion
Northern Illinois threatens to give Missouri second straight loss | Men’s basketball Mizzou
The good news for Missouri men’s basketball is that northern Illinois hasn’t had much success in Colombia before. The bad news, however, is that the Huskies pose a serious threat to a struggling Tigers team.
In a brief history of the series between the two teams, the Tigers have won the only two clashes, both of which took place in Colombia. The last game played in 2015 featured Kevin Puryear leading Missouri with a high of 17 points in a 78-71 victory. Puryear will air for Thursday’s game on SEC Network +.
Both teams enter with a 1-1 record. Missouri beat the Mid-American Conference Huskies team in central Michigan before embarrassingly losing to Kansas City on Monday night. Northern Illinois, with new coach Rashon Burno, started their season upset Washington on the road, then suffered a resounding loss to Indiana on Friday.
While the Jacksonville Classic campus game seemed like an easy win for coach Cuonzo Martins’ side a week ago, the poor performance against the Roos has completely changed the dynamics.
In the first two games of the season, the Tigers have shown their weakness in the ability to keep the backcourt. Jermaine Jackson Jr. of central Michigan had 19 points against Missouri, while Evan Gilyard II of Kansas City had 28.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the bulk of northern Illinois’ goals come from the backcourt. Keshawn Williams, a transfer from Tulsa, just scored a career-high 21 points against Indiana. Guard Trendon Hankerson leads the team with an average of 15.5 points per game. The Huskies have lost the energy of the guard duos, so if MU continues to fight the guards defensively, it could be another long night at Mizzou Arena.
While NIU isn’t child’s play, it’s certainly a team with notable flaws. The Huskies are averaging 21.5 turnovers per game, including 20 in the win in Washington. UW fought more than NIU shooting 26.7%.
While big improvements are to be seen on both sides of the pitch for Martins’ newly formed side, defense will make the difference. If the Tigers can control the guards, it will force the Huskies to look elsewhere, which is usually when they run into trouble and return the ball. If the NIU guards get hot, it will be a very similar night to Kansas City.
Jarron Colemans’ availability is still unknown after suffering an apparent ankle injury against the Roos early in the second half. The junior guard had four 3-pointers in the win over Central Michigan.
