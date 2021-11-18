Man found an intruder in his ex-wife’s home wearing her dress and bra, police said





A man in Georgia was shocked when he visited his ex-wife’s home and found a burglar inside wearing one of his bras and a dress. According to the Albany Police Department, the intruder was identified with help from the community. Police say they have received several pieces of information from the public about the intruder, who has been identified as Marion Albritten Jr. On November 10, the anonymous victim visited his ex-wife. Once inside the house, he told police he saw a black man standing in the hallway “wearing his ex-wife’s dress, bra and sunglasses,” according to a declaration of the police. After seeing the man, the suspect allegedly pointed his gun at him and asked him to undress. The suspect then took the victim’s pants, the phone and the keys to his truck and was then able to flee the scene in the victim’s truck. At first, the police could not locate the suspect because he fled before they could arrive. But the police used various social media platforms in an attempt to find information on the suspect. Quickly, the police said they had received a lot of advice via social media and were able to gather all the information necessary for an arrest. On November 16, Albritten was arrested and charged with armed robbery with additional charges pending. Social media has been a great way for law enforcement agencies to investigate potential suspects, motives, and relationships between victims and suspects. In many areas, law enforcement agencies use their social media platforms to raise awareness of crime and collect information to resolve cases, including surveillance images and photos or identifying characteristics of a suspect. Police are also able to share crime and incident updates, which creates a sense of transparency among residents. “Social media has become a useful tool for obtaining information about tips,” Captain Wendy Luster of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations-Person’s Crime said in a statement. “We would like to thank and encourage our citizens to continue using the platform to help slow crime in our city.” According to a report published by the Justice Policy Center in the Social Media Guidebook for Law Enforcement Agencies, 98 percent of police departments use Facebook and about 71 percent use Twitter. According to the report, social media allows the community to cooperate on issues around the community, including sending information to the police that could help with unsolved crimes.

