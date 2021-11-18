Go Fashion IPO subscription status: Go Fashion IPO launches on day 1





New Delhi: The Rs 1,014 crore IPO of Go Fashion (India), which started for underwriting earlier today, took place within the first two hours of the bookmaking process amid strong response from retail investors. The show was subscribed 2.46 times at the end of the first day. According to ESB data, the issue triggered bids for 1,99,02,708 equity shares at 5:00 pm on day 1 against 80 79,491 equity shares offered. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 6.5 times at the end of the first day. The share of non-institutional investors and qualified institutional investors has not yet seen significant offers. The company sells its shares in the range of Rs 655-690 during the three-day bidding process. The number can be subscribed until Monday 22 November. The company received overwhelmingly positive responses from brokerage firms despite the announcement of a negative result in fiscal year 2020-21. Marwadi Shares and Finance said that considering TTM as of June 2021 sales of Rs 271.4 crore on post-issue basis, the company will list at a market cap / sales of 13.73 with a market cap of Rs 3,726.6 crore, while its peers namely Page Industries and Trent are trading at market / sales caps of 13.21 and 11.89, respectively.

“The company is a renowned brand of women’s socks in India with a well-diversified portfolio, a pan-Indian multi-channel distribution network and reasonable valuations relative to its peers,” added the brokerage, giving it a rating of d. ‘subscription. A day before the IPO, Go Fashion (India) awarded 66 10,492 shares to 33 main investors at Rs 690 each to increase Rs 456.12 crore. The list of key investors includes the Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Finds, Nomura and various domestic mutual funds such as SBI, ICICI, Aditya Birla, Kotak and Axis, among others. The IPO is a mix of new share issues worth Rs 125 crore, while the promoters and existing shareholders will unload 12,878,389 shares worth Rs 888.6 through the offering. of sales (OFS). Go Fashion (India) is one of the largest lines of women’s clothing stockings, with an 8% market share in women’s banded stockings. Go Colors offers products in all categories including Ethnic, Western, Fusion and Denim clothing. She leveraged her pioneering advantage to create a brand aimed directly at consumers. She intends to expand further into loungewear and athleisure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/ipos/fpos/go-fashion-ipo-subscribed-66-so-far-on-day-1-retail-portion-fully-booked/articleshow/87752864.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos