



The defensive issues that drove coach Mick Cronin mad on Monday night initially appeared to be making a comeback on Wednesday, but the Bruins lit the jets at both ends of the field to escape with a resounding victory. The UCLA No.2 men’s basketball (4-0) defeated North Florida (0-5) 98-63 at the Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday night. The win helped the Bruins end their first game of the season with a perfect record, sending them to Las Vegas for the still spotless Empire Classic that year. The offense nearly broke 100 points for the second game in a row, but still finished with the most points in two games since December 2016. This attack can only reach UCLA so far, as Cronin has. clearly underlined Monday after the victory of his team in shootout. Long Beach State, and it looked like a similar story set against North Florida. Cronin called for a time out with 7:26 left in the first half with the Bruins leading by just six points. UCLA never hung out, but they failed to create a split as they were close to allowing 83 points by the time Cronin took that time out. Over the next 11 minutes, the Ospreys shot 21.1% from the field compared to the Bruins’ 70% clip. The Bruins drove to a 34-10 run and a 66-36 lead early in the second half, and have never led by less than 20 points from that point on. Almost everyone who saw the ground stepped into the action, with five different players finishing in double digits. Goalkeeper / striker Jaquez led the way with 20 points, followed closely by goalkeepers Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard with 17 and 15, respectively. Guard Tyger Campbell, the only true UCLA point guard on the roster for the third straight season now, led UCLA’s charge from long distance, piercing the four 3-pointers he attempted Wednesday night in road to 13 points. Campbell entered the season shooting 25.7% from depths, averaging 0.7 scores per game, but now shooting at 61.1% with 11 total marks in four competitions this fall. Campbell also led the Bruins with five assists, while 13-rebounding center Myles Johnson helped them beat the Ospreys 54-24 on the boards. That rebound advantage led to a 30-6 advantage for the home team in second chance points. UCLA will be back on the pitch for a clash with Bellarmine in Las Vegas at 5 p.m. Monday, and then they’ll have a chance to avenge their loss to No.1 Gonzaga in last year’s Final Four Tuesday at 7 p.m. . Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

