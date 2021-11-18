Falcons take resounding victory at CCS Cross Country Championships – Press Banner

The Central Coast Section Championships were canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That meant Scotts Valley Cross Country High Stars Jeremy Kain and Ashlyn Boothby, two of the top runners in the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic Leagues, had no chance to win a section title.

Both riders took advantage of their opportunity last week by winning the Division IV boys and girls races on the rugged 2.95-mile Crystal Springs course at Belmont on November 13.

Kain, a senior, became the program’s first individual men’s champion, and sophomore Boothby became the Falcons’ second female champion, the first since Vanessa Fraser won the title in 2012.

The boys’ team won their second CCS title and their first since 2013. The girls won their first section team title in D-IV.

It has been an incredible year, said Scotts Valley coach Todd Hoffman.

What made the victories more special was that former Falcons coach Gretchen Schmitt was on the run to witness the team’s historic achievement.

Kain, who will compete at the NCAA Division I level at Duke University next year in the fall, said he broke down in tears once he found out the boys and girls had won.

I don’t know why, he said. I think it’s pretty surreal considering it’s my last year, next year I’ll be going to the east coast. I feel like everything is falling into place and the culture of the team is something we’ve really never experienced.

Hoffman said Schmitt saw videos of interviews with the riders after the SCCAL Championships. They mentioned their disdain for Crystal Springs which has many hills and uncomfortable hot conditions due to sun exposure.

Schmitt called the first-year head coach and told him runners need to change their mantra about Crystal Springs, telling himself they loved the course.

They had to say it three times a day, I love Crystal Springs, Hoffman said. [Schmitt] left this year, but she was with us all the time.

Kain claims the crown

In 2019, the Falcons’ men’s team were favorites to win the CCS but finished second at King City High. Hoffman said the seniors who were on that team still remember what happened.

They were laser focused despite the championships being canceled during the abridged 2021 spring season.

It has been their goal ever since, Hoffman said.

Scotts Valley, the four-time SCCAL champion, placed three top-eight runners to finish with a winning score of 44, overtaking runner-up Menlo School (45) for the D-IV title. Bishop Riordan finished third with 75 points.

It all came together at CCS on a course we don’t really organize, Kain said.

Kain, the three-time SCCAL individual champion, won in 15 minutes, 26.8 seconds and was sixth among 504 riders who qualified in all five divisions.

Kain edged Menlo School junior Justin Pretre (15: 29.7) and freshman Landon Pretre (15: 31.9).

Kain said he started out comfortably and quickly, but made sure to save gas in the tank in case one of the Pretre brothers caught up with him. At one point the two siblings rounded one of the hills just behind Kain and he told himself to keep moving forward.

Kain pushed hard from start to finish, but said the Crystal Springs course was still one of the toughest he’s ever run.

I wanted to redeem myself this year but also wanted to make sure we won the team, he said.

Senior Ryder Brabo (15: 57.9; 5th), junior Aiden Boothby (16: 24.4; 8th), senior Austin George (17: 07.0; 15th) and junior Jonah Verinsky (17:13 , 2; 18th) also scored for the Falcons.

Kain said winning the tag team title gives them momentum and a chance to win at the CIF State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Nov. 27.

I think our team can do it, he said. I think running like we did in Crystal Springs was going to work better than we did in Crystal [Springs], which will be awesome.

Marco Evans, senior at San Lorenzo Valley High (17: 36.4), was 25th.

Boothby shines

It was Boothby’s first time running in Crystal Springs and she had heard before that it was not an easy course.

I can verify they were right, she said. It is not an easy course.

Boothby and his sister, Amber, finished first and second respectively in the D-IV race to lead Scotts Valley to the section title.

Ashlyn was the fourth fastest time in all divisions in 18: 15.3 and Amber finished in 19: 07.7, helping the SCCAL champion Falcons to finish with a winning score of 35.

I’m more satisfied with the accomplishments of the teams than mine, said Ashlyn. I’m so happy to see everyone’s hard work paying off and I can’t wait to say it too.

All of their scoring runners placed in the top 20. Junior Rafaela Putnam (20: 01.2) took eighth place, followed by seniors Megan Wu (20: 28.5) in 12th and Greta Feague (21h00.9) in 17th.

Ashlyn said winning the CCS title was a goal they set for themselves ahead of the season.

We’ve worked so hard and just to finally get this is so incredibly rewarding. It really makes me happy, she said.

Scotts Valley finished ahead of Sacred Heart Prep (41) and Carmel High (64).

San Lorenzo Valley junior Haven Finley took 14th place in 20: 49.1 and qualified for the State as an individual and his classmate Colleen Murata (20: 55.5) took the 15th place.

Ashlyn said she ran alone for most of the race and didn’t feel like she had a good run. She said the hills had taken their toll on her and running alone was difficult.

I was just thinking to myself, well everyone is in pain right now, so you might as well keep going, she said.

Boothby said winning the CCS title is a confidence boost and she can’t wait to see what the team can do at Woodward Park.

The last time she checked the standings, the Falcons were sixth in the state, but she’s hoping that will change by the end of the day at the ICF State Championships.

Maybe try to push for a podium spot, she said. I’m so excited to see what we can do, especially on a course where all were better because neither of us really like Crystal Springs.

And in the end, there is still no love for Crystal Springs.

Following

What: ICF State Cross Country Championships

Or: Woodward Park, Fresno

When: November 27 at 8:30 a.m.