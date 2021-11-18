The biggest brands in the fashion industry aim for a new cryptocurrency revolution

Models present designs for Giorgio Armani’s Spring / Summer 2022 men’s fashion collection in June … [+] December 21, 2021 during Milan Fashion Week. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



The pace of the luxury industry is accelerating rapidly due to a huge increase in constantly changing consumer demand. Although the general consumer market appears to be more complex than ever, it pales in comparison to the complexity of the luxury goods market. The reason is twofold. First, when it comes to personal tastes, segmentation of the luxury market can be difficult to satisfy. Plus, when it comes to staying on top of the latest pop culture and tech trends, the luxury market is ready to listen and learn.

In the recent past, luxury brands have embraced virtual experiences, infusing technology into their product designs and even collaborations with tech brands for more cross-appeal. Just last week I met the USDA and US cotton producers to discuss the future of maintaining the comparative advantage of one of the finest cottons in the world market today; Supima cotton. I was shocked to learn how the American luxury cotton brand adopted the use of virtual reality as an integral part of its marketing strategy. There’s no denying that technology and luxury fashion have come together and will continue to move forward together.

A model walks the runway at Supima Design Competition fashion show … [+] during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 10, 2015 in New York City.

getty



Take AURA for example; it is a consortium blockchain launched by the LVMH Group to track and trace luxury products from raw materials to point of sale in order to provide consumers with product history and proof of authenticity. Now the question remains whether or not frank luxury brands will move forward with cryptocurrency. And rightly so. In the last decade alone, cryptocurrency has become one of the most disruptive technologies on the planet, ensuring worldwide acceptance in large numbers. In fact, nowadays companies like Time Warner and WeWork accept bitcoin as a trusted payment standard. But the question is; will luxury brands be the next to look into a crypto future?

Let’s face it, when it comes to the luxury industry, living in isolation (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) has been simply intriguing for the luxury industry. During the pandemic, a growing number of people have turned to fintech solutions as well as cryptocurrency to hedge their bets amid plummeting stocks. Specifically, the end of 2020 brought about a bitcoin rally that was nothing short of historic. Truth be told, this rally has ignited the flame for a massive increase in cryptocurrency overall. But the turning point was when data proved the luxury market was a big part of the crypto push. In short, it is necessary to understand that millennials and millennials feel the most positive about using cryptocurrency.

After discussing this topic with the chairman of the fashion luxury department and data professors in NYs Institute of Fashion Technology, we unanimously agreed that for businesses to survive and thrive in the face of the challenges of the modern business world, they will need to understand the new way of doing business, such as developing a cryptocurrency strategy tailored to your respective needs.

A model walks the runway for the Chanel Womenswear Spring / Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2021 in Paris, France.

Getty Images



Obviously, a few of them have already gotten the message, with several luxury brands announcing pro-crypto moves in recent years. In 2018, luxury watchmaker Hublot announced a new watch under its Big Bang line that was entirely dedicated to bitcoin. The watch, called the Meca-10 P2P, was created to mark the 10th anniversary of bitcoin and could only be paid for with bitcoin to be transferred using a code engraved on the edge of the watch, which cost around $ 25,000.

In 2021, the Swiss watchmaker Hubot has announced plans to start accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment, joining leagues of fellow watchmakers such as Frank Muller and Norquin who both made similar announcements in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

And when it comes to luxury, crypto’s interest wasn’t limited to watchmakers. For example, take TJB Super Yachts, which announced that it would start accepting cryptocurrency for the rental and purchase of its superyachts. According to the official announcement, major tokens including bitcoin and litecoin.

On a separate note, when it comes to art, auction house Sothebys sold a painting by iconic artist Banksy titled Love is in the air in May 2021 for $ 12.9 million, marking the first time that a physical work of art has been sold by a major auction house for cryptocurrency. Since other big auction houses like Christies have auctioned NFTs (which are based on the same technology as cryptocurrency), this should continue. Performer Chris Brown created an NFT with sportswear brand NIKE which generated millions in NFT sales. The influence of cryptocurrencies in the luxury sector is not limited to physical items, but also seems to be about experiences. Luxury travel agent, Travala.com, for example, allows its customers to pay for flights, hotel stays, and travel experiences using a wide selection of cryptocurrencies, including its own. Native AVA token.

Using blockchain, fashion brands can digitize, track and trace the entire lifecycle of an item. With blockchain, brands can create an immutable record of all stages of the supply chain, capture specific data points, such as certifications and sustainability claims, and provide open access to that data publicly. To take Shell, a decentralized bank that allows users to open GBP / IBAN accounts in minutes and use cryptocurrency for everyday purchases. Whether with a personal or business account, Scallop users can simultaneously spend fiat currency and cryptocurrency through the combination of a bank account, crypto wallet and virtual debit card. . To spend cryptocurrency on luxury purchases, Scallop users do not have to manually withdraw funds or transfer to retailers, but simply select the currency they wish to spend and make a payment as they see fit. would do it with a traditional debit card.

Then there is Cirus, which makes it easier for people to earn cryptocurrency. Cirus believes that in the future more and more people around the world will start earning cryptocurrency through simple means like monetizing their web data. Cirus basically acts as a web monetization tool through its router which paves the way for mass adoption and increases the demand for crypto newbies to purchase tangible assets like luxury clothing. By creating an avenue for more income generation, more spending in the luxury sector can be stimulated. Cryptocurrency is also not the only way for blockchain technology to make its way into the luxury sector, as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are also causing a stir.

When it comes to fashion brands, blockchain technology can significantly reduce operating costs in retail fashion by providing better data management tools, improving supply chain management and reducing the risk of counterfeit markets. Advances in data management lead to cost savings and improve confidence in outsourcing everything from overseas suppliers to shipping. In short, blockchain provides an easy way to integrate data reconciliation between service lines and operations.

Luxury brands are starting to connect the physical and digital worlds through chic art exhibitions that feature NFTs and other collectibles. Dubai recently hosted NFT BAZL, which exhibited $ 4 million worth of diamonds, presented by Ice cap, plus artwork from a cohort of award-winning artists and memorabilia from Floyd Mayweathers.

Participants and bidders had the option to purchase these items using cryptocurrency. The first NFT BAZL was launched earlier this year by digital investment platform Elitium and Canadian digital asset firm GDA Capital. The event attracted crypto billionaires as well as local art lovers curious about the new technology.

While the logistics of accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment, especially given the volatility of some of them, are tricky, services have also emerged to help luxury brands manage their backend. One of the main obstacles for those wishing to buy luxury brands is the high price of many items sold. While there is the option of installment payments and credit cards, nowhere are these practical as commodity staking, a new purchase option offered by MinePlex, a CrossFi platform and marketplace.

Commodity staking only requires the user to pay a portion of the cost of an item in the form of crypto and that amount is staked to earn interest. Once the interest has accrued, it goes to the merchant and the consumer can receive the item. It offers a new, more affordable way to buy luxury items and a way that doesn’t affect users’ credit scores. This feature saves up to 40% on fees paid for credit cards and loan services. Considering the popularity of luxury items among low-income youth, this is likely to prove popular.

The luxury goods sector, like many other industries, will be slow for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology as a whole to integrate into it. The process of accepting cryptocurrency and introducing blockchain to the industry has already started and by all indications will not stop anytime soon.