Bed on Water is a mysterious label to watch out for





Photo: Courtesy of Bed on Water When was the time for New York designer Shanel Campbell to photograph her new Bed on the water collection last year, she was faced with limited options. Due to the pandemic, she couldn’t have that many people on set, so she resorted to styling her clothes on mannequins instead of traditional models – a scary choice, she admits, but that ended up being be much more intentional than she initially imagined. [The mannequins] referring to that idea of ​​the ideal fashion body, says Campbell. I’m someone who’s always struggled with body dysmorphia, and I’ve always been like, Oh, you to wish you looked like this mannequin. She saw a clever irony in the display of her clothes, which she envisions for all body types, on a form that has traditionally perpetuated a narrow view of beauty. See striking, energetic Campbells pink ruffle dresses and printed cutout dresses on lifeless bodies indeed made for a strange end result. And in a way, this mysterious vibe of its new collection that fuses elements of Afrofuturism and clubwear is just as enigmatic as the brand itself. On its Instagram page, the brand rarely posts content, yet its silver print bras and skirts are currently sold. on the Gucci safe, the online concept store of labels featuring emerging designers and vintage Gucci pieces, and has been worn by celebrities such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, and As long as Knowles. Campbell, a Bronx native and a graduate of the Parsons School of Design, admits to having deliberately kept a low profile. Like her models, she prefers to remain faceless, letting her clothes speak for themselves. I’m a super private person, and I’m not really a social media person, she says. Photo: Courtesy of Bed on Water Photo: Courtesy of Bed on Water Campbell has only released two official collections so far, but each has shown extreme promise and a glimpse into the designers’ creative spirit. Her first collection debuted during New York Fashion Week in 2018 (the line was then called Shanel). My first collection was very witchy; it was all red and even a little costumed, says Campbell, who showed sculptural dresses and separates in shiny crimson. His second collection, now under the name Bed of Water, is decidedly more vampiric. She was drawn to a creepy and glam aesthetic for the line designs, which include velvety corsets and abstract print Evening Dresses. Being an October baby, I love Halloween and the spooky season, says Campbell. I want to be the designer who just takes control of October, but making really beautiful clothes, not costumes.

