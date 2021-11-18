Weather Sweater (Dress) – SRQ Daily Nov 18, 2021





Photo by owner Crystal Clarke, courtesy of @thewaveinspired It’s around this time of year. The temperatures drop and invite you to swap your usual beachwear for a more comfortable, longer-sleeved option. The owner of The Wave Inspired, Crystal Clarke, answers that call. Newly opened on October 8 near the South Bridge of Siesta Key, the beach-boho women’s boutique has a variety of dresses for the fall / winter season. The options range from sweater dresses to button down shirts and everything in between. If you are looking for a piece that will keep you warm while looking fashionable, the Jumper dress in light blue is perfect. The ribbed knit long sleeve surplice with a tie front tie is perfect for a day of city stroll or lunch, where you can dine outside in comfort with seemingly cooler fronts floating inside . On the other hand, the Siesta Button Down at Carmel is lightweight and versatile, a must-have for warmer fall days or to stop at the beach. In addition, in addition to being a dress, it can even be worn as a cover-up or a long shirt. Meanwhile, the Sequin wrap dress in black or the Satin mini dress in black is a great option for parties and weekend dinners. We all know shopping this time of year is a bit hectic. To take the stress out, The Wave Inspired has set up their “Babe Cave,” a designated place for women to come in and relax while they enjoy their shopping experience with a view of Little Sarasota Bay. The Wave Inspired, 1514 Stickney Point Rd., Sarasota, 941- 554-8720 Photo by owner Crystal Clarke, courtesy of @thewaveinspired Click here to buy more of The Wave Inspired

