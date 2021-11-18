How Dennison combines innovation and fashion for every Indian man





Men today are looking for a dapper appearance while choosing an outfit. Buying luxury outfits is seen as the only way to kill others. However, the notion is going wrong these days, as affordability becomes an important attribute when designing stylish men’s clothing. With that in mind, the Gwalior-based clothing line was born in 1988 to meet people’s needs. Over time, the leading brands have passed from one generation to the next, in turn providing a new fashion in the menswear segment. Currently, Ashwin Seth, CEO of Dennison, leads the company and aims to combine innovation and fashion. Dennison has positioned itself as a millennial brand that works for everyone. As a pocket brand, it is accessible to fashion-conscious emerging Indian professionals, Seth said. The company has mainly diversified into providing affordable formal and semi-formal clothing for men. While meeting the needs of customers, the brand aims to fit into everyone’s pockets and simultaneously, create high fashion clothing. Electronic commerce is the core The brand is purely digital and sells exclusively on the Myntra e-commerce platform. It uses the e-commerce platform to reach its target audience. It does not adhere to any specific strategy but mainly focuses on becoming a user-friendly brand that can be accepted by people. Besides that, innovation came into play, now becoming an essential element. Innovation is at the heart of Dennison. With the launch of functional clothing like ankle-length pants and our vision to launch a sustainable clothing line, we are marketing for free. Such collections help attract customers who end up helping us grow, Seth explains sharing the marketing tactic. Grow the brand with technology As a fully digital brand, the company embraced e-commerce at an early stage. For commercial operations, it adopted a warehouse management system, thereby automating its entire process. In addition, he claims to have used the data analysis to plan the inventory and collection of designs for the new season. He works painstakingly on the curation of the design and the pricing strategy. To keep up with the times, he also claims to revamp his website. Its product categories include men’s ethnic clothing, plus size clothing, office wear, and visions to add a sustainable clothing collection in perspective. Accelerate digital presence The brand firmly plans to step up in the digital realm. He sees a lot of potential in exploring digital spaces. He has no plans to go offline or establish a retail store. However, he says he recognizes partnerships for offline retail. The company has accelerated 100% year-on-year over the past two years. We plan to hit Rs 14 crore GMV this fiscal year, Seth added. Future plans After creating men’s clothing for decades, the company plans to expand its product line by venturing into the women’s clothing segment. Women’s clothing is a growing and lucrative segment; therefore, entering the niche is the right decision for the company. We plan to launch women’s work wear, formal wear (men’s evening wear), expand the plus size and sustainable category, and roll out shoes and accessories, Seth said while unveiling future ones. business movements. The brand also plans to become a leading sustainable brand in the country. Disrupting the menswear segment is a bit daunting as there are a lot of players involved in it right now. With the brand expansion ideas and the appropriate movements, he can create his mark in the ever growing apparel niche.

