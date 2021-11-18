Nobody does better than BTS airport style





Stars bring their love of fashion wherever they go, elevating even the most mundane activities. This morning at Incheon International Airport in South Korea, K-Pop BTS megastars were spotted as if they were stepping out of a music video. Each of the seven members of the group had impeccable style on the move, and although protective masks hid their faces, their charm was fully displayed. Of course, other passengers were also on their way to their destination, but no one was better dressed than J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Ji-min, Suga, Jin and RM. Suck Han Myung-Gu Hope Han Myung-Gu The fashion brigade was led by Jimin, who, in an olive straight trench coat from Maison Margiela and a Louis Vuitton Petite Malle bag, offered stealth luxury. As official Vuitton ambassadors, the group stacked pieces of the LV statement, with Suga wearing one of the embossed tote bags from Virgil Ablohs latest collection. The tote was a perfect addition to her monochrome leather jacket, Doc Marten slides and beanie. Jin kept it simple with a Thom Brownes wool coat, an LV Damier duffel bag, and a pair of Off-White sneakers. JHope went in the opposite direction with Vuitton’s richly printed infinity scarf in bright yellow worn over a printed crew neck and black suit, all complemented by a cute monogrammed duck-shaped satchel. Whether they kept things minimal (RM in an oversized black Fear of God overcoat and baseball cap), classic (Vs a dashing double-breasted camel coat and Gucci loafers) or sporty (Jungkook in the retro FILA tracksuit by your 90s dreams), the boys from BTS were all stylish. Separately, they were chic, but their collective boast and luxurious accessories were a reminder that dressing for a flight is always a good idea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/bts-airport-style-louis-vuitton The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

