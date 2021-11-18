Urfi Javed sexy video wearing open front dress invites trolls, netizens say Zip Toh Band Karlo





Bombay: Tv personality Urfi Javed has been in the headlines since leaving Bigg Boss OTT. Every day, Urfi turns heads with her fashion choices. After pampering herself wearing a black cutout maxi dress in Mumbai, Urfi was seen in a sheer blue dress with a zipper up the front. While it is good to see Urfi all smiles in front of the camera, the risky outfit has attracted all the attention and left internet users disappointed. One of the users pointed at her for having closed her zip.Also Read – Urfi Javed Wins Fans Hearts For The First Time With Sexy Belly Dancing, Watch Viral Video Urfi Javed’s dresses cross all the limits of daring. The actor walks the streets of Mumbai and considers himself less than a style icon. However, her fans do not understand her choice of clothing. In the last video uploaded by Urfi, there is a chain in this dress that was intentionally opened through the middle. She gives a major transformation from a night suit to a sexy outfit! The blue dress worn by the actor takes all the limelight while another used asked where do you find such dresses? Also Read – Bigg Boss 15: Urfi Javed Targets Karan Kundrra, Says “He’s Playing With Nishant Bhat” Watch Urfi’s video here: Also Read – “She Lifts My Sari So My Underwear Can Be Seen”, Urfi Javed Shares Horrific Experience From Early Days Of Career This isn’t the first time Urfi Javed has worn such bizarre clothes. It seems the actor doesn’t mind being trolled, instead she appears in front of fans every time in even more awkward outfits.

