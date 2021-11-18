County Briefing | News, Sports, Jobs

Fashion
BPA vacant position
The Lisbon Village Public Affairs Council will accept letters of interest for a vacant council position effective January 1, 2022, for a four-year term. Letters can be mailed to the Board of Public Affairs, 203 N. Market St., Lisbon OH 44432 or dropped off at the office. Letters will be accepted until December 10 at 4 p.m. Letters sent by email or fax will not be accepted.
Bingo canceled
East Palestine American Legion Bingo has been canceled until further notice due to a situation beyond the control of the Legion.
First Presbyterian Church
Every Christmas Eve for 24 years, Reverend Dan Schomer read an original story as part of First Presbyterian Church, Columbiana’s candlelight service. On Sunday at 6 p.m., he will return to church to share again his timeless Christmas tales, which were published in his new book. “Beyond the tinsel.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signature. In addition to Reverend Schomer, the evening will feature the Stambaugh Choir as well as the Dana Choir, both conducted by Dr. Hae-Jong Lee. This classic Christmas concert will feature sections from Vivaldi’s Gloria, Handel’s Hallelujah and popular Christmas carols. Based in the Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown, the Stambaugh Chorus seeks to promote choral music throughout the Great Mahoning Valley. The Dana Chorale is the premier vocal ensemble of YSU’s Dana School of Music. Hae-Jong Lee is Associate Professor of Music at YSU, where he was Director of Choral Activities for nearly 20 years. The concert is presented by Under the Dome, a music organization from First Presbyterian Church, Columbiana. The concert is free and tickets are not required. Masking is strongly encouraged.
Kloset Kingdom
East Palestine Way Station / Kingdom Kloset will be closed November 25-26 for Thanksgiving. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and Tuesday, November 23 instead.
Men’s breakfast
Men’s Breakfast at Boyce Church in East Liverpool will host a men’s breakfast at 9 a.m. Mike Solderbeck will be the speaker. Everyone is welcome.
Product collection
A menstrual product partner program is starting in Columbiana County to ensure the availability of products such as pads, tampons and diapers for adults. There will be a pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Columbiana County Democratic Women and Young Democrats caucus office at 134 S. Market St. Saturday. “No one should have to decide between buying these basic necessities or putting food on the table” said Jan Douglass, chair of the Columbiana County Democratic Women’s Caucus. The products will be distributed to local schools and social service agencies.
Trees and trains
The annual Trees and Trains event in Salem will once again be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admire imaginative holiday trees inspired by Burchfield paintings at Burchfield Homestead, 867 E. Fourth St .; and a fantastic miniature train layout at Atty’s office. Fred Naragon, 248 E. State St. (using the back entrance to Sugar Tree Alley). A $ 3 donation covers both sites. For more information, call 330-337-9578 or 330-717-0092.
Public fish fry
The Leetonia Italian American Club will host a public fry from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. Take out available at 330-427-9900. The club will also collect toys, food and monetary donations for the annual Children’s Christmas Fund.
BM Bingo
West Branch Athletic Boosters Bingo takes place today in the Booster Room. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., advance tickets are called at 6:00 p.m. and Jumpin ‘Jack (61 issues for $ 1,500) at 6:45 p.m. Open kitchen, instant tickets and computers available. Masks in high demand. Information at 330-509-1209.
United class of 1967
United High School Class of 1967 will meet for dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday at Marks Landing Restaurant (upstairs), Guilford Lake. For more information or questions, call Joyce Grindle at 330-692-1858 or Bill G at 330-424-1259.
Clothes closet
The Sebring / West Branch locker room will be holding a free clothing distribution from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. It is located behind the Pine Lake Christian Church, 636 Pine Lake Road, in Sebring. The clothing is available with items for men, women and children. Clothing is accessible to anyone who could put it to good use. There are no restrictions based on income or employment. They only ask customers to take items that will be used by their immediate family, although they are always happy to discuss exceptions to this guideline. Donations of good, lightly used clothing are also welcome. Clothing is accepted all year round. Call to donate clothing as a drop box is not available. The Clothes Closet is a partnership of churches in the Sebring-West Branch community. For more wardrobe information or to arrange a clothing donation, call 330-938-6689. Also call Pine Lake Church at 330-938-2262 on weekdays.
American Legion Extension 290
American Legion Columbiana Extension 290 will welcome Nathan Walker, deputy director / duty officer of the Mahoning County Veterans Services Commission, to their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. Walker will speak to veterans benefits and answer questions. All veterans are encouraged to attend.
Free community dinner
Trinity Parish Presbyterian Church will be hosting the free community dinner from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Wells School Bingo Hall building Newell, W.Va. Enter back to ramp. This meal is to take away and eat on site. This month’s dinner is a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings: roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, bun, and dessert. The Free Community Dinner is a mission of Trinity Parish Presbyterian Church and is free and open to everyone. For more information call Kim at 330-383-2545 or Cindy at 330-207-7561
‘A Christmas Carol’
Marissa Scott of Winona is part of the cast of the Performing Arts Department at Mount Union University “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the Brush Performance room of the Giese Center for the Performing Arts. The adaptation of Christmas Carol was written and will be directed by Associate Professor of Theater Kevin P. Kern. Tickets for “A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens” are $ 12 for adults and $ 10 for seniors and veterans. Tickets are free for students, faculty and staff. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mountunion.edu/boxoffice.
