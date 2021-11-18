Fashion
Teachers are not impressed with new dress code written by students
Students and teachers are divided over the impact of the new dress code drafted by students at Conejo Valley Unifieds, according to survey data presented at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The board adopted the dress code in spring 2020 with a general rule that certain parts of the body must be covered for all students.
The new policy allowed previously banned items like spaghetti straps, halter tops, strapless shirts, and bare belly tops. It also removed the regulations on the length of skirts and shorts.
Eight months later, district officials interviewed teachers, students and staff about the new policy to see how things were going.
Only 25% of the 390 teachers who responded agreed or strongly agreed that the new dress code creates a safe and respectful academic environment. Almost 60% of teachers disagreed with this statement.
I have witnessed several incidents where student dress choices made students or staff uncomfortable, wrote one educator.
Meanwhile, 60% of the 2,572 students in grades 6 to 12 who responded to the survey agreed or strongly agreed that the new dress code creates a safe and respectful school environment.
Now I don’t have to restrict what I wear and can find a lot more outfits more easily, one student said.
But some students reported that the clothes allowed under the new dress code distracted and made them feel uncomfortable.
About 30% of students had no opinion while 11% disagreed that the dress code creates a safe and respectful environment.
The investigation was in response to a request from Administrator Cindy Goldbergs for the board to assess the dress code rollout to date. According to staff, no dress code violations were reported during the 2021-22 school year. Last year there were six dress code violations before the policy was updated.
Goldberg said she wanted to see what worked and what didn’t, and she and her colleague Karen Sylvester have expressed concerns that most teachers don’t feel the new dress code is improving. campus culture. Sylvester asked what could be done to make teachers feel more comfortable.
The students are happy with it, and frankly I wouldn’t want to go back to our previous dress code, Sylvester said, but asked what could be changed to accommodate the teachers.
The policy was drafted by a committee of seven students including members of the Student District Advisory Council.
Students said the update was necessary because the previous dress code resulted in shame, discrimination and exclusion due to vague language, subjective interpretation and uneven application.
They also noted that the dress code unfairly affected girls, minority students and students with socio-economic difficulties.
The dress code still prohibits violent language or images; pictures depicting drugs; alcohol or any illegal activity; hate speech, profanity or pornography; images or language that creates a hostile or intimidating environment based on a protected class; visible underwear and swimwear, although suspenders and belts are allowed to appear.
Administrator Rocky Capobianco said he saw a change in student dress since the new dress code took effect. He reported seeing boys on campus with their underwear hanging down and girls wearing shirts so short they showed their lower breasts.
I can tell you that in addition here as a board member, as a high school parent (I), I can see a drastic change. . . . I have witnessed a change and I actually think it got worse, he said.
The next step for the district is to survey the teachers for more comments and suggestions on the policy and make a decision from there.
