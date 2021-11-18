Coterie Couture: Metrosexuality challenges traditional male fashion with links to femininity

What someone wears says a lot about who they are as a person, and so do styles associated with various movements and cultures. As a cyclical art form, fashion – and the politics that go with it – almost always re-emerges from the past. Follow columnist Natalie Brown on ‘Coterie Couture’ as she chronologically explores the impact of different subcultures and their corresponding fashions each week.

From humble beginnings to mainstream, metrosexuality is at the forefront of men’s fashion.

Although it has an overwhelming presence today, the term “metrosexual” has not always been part of the lexicon of society. Manifesting itself in different ways nationally, internationally and across a variety of generations, the word has taken on new meaning since its inception in the ’90s – with a common thread of challenging gender conventions. Glam rock served as a precursor to metrosexuality in Great Britain, but Mark Simpson, author and inventor of the phrase “metrosexual,” said this story helped turn the style of fashion into a dominant global idea today.

“The simplest way to think about metrosexuality is the male desire to be wanted,” Simpson said. “The arrival of metrosexuality coincides with the increasingly visual culture, but also this desire to be seen.

While the roots of metrosexuality can be traced in part to glam rock and its styles, postwar youth cults have left their mark on this culture as well, Simpson said. After World War II there was a boom among working class men who found themselves with disposable income. The flashiest members of this cohort saved their money and rebelliously bought bespoke suits or sported pompadour hairstyles, dressing as ostentatious Edwardian-style gentlemen, Simpson said.

However, ‘metrosexual’ only became a label when prescribed as an advertising phenomenon in the late 1990s, where it was associated with consumer ideas and the use of images to sell products. and a glamorous lifestyle, he said. It was around this time that a new face appeared as a symbolic British metrosexual: David Beckham. The famous British footballer, whose unconventional appearance – wearing sarongs, nail polish and other traditionally feminine clothing – has become mainstream of metrosexuals, Simpson said. Beckham casually experimented with traditionally feminine standards of chic clothing.

“Why is (David Beckham) one of the most famous people in the world? Said Simpson. “Not because he’s the best footballer in the world, he’s far from it. But because he’s pretty and he’s very eager… to be wanted.

The use of these traditionally feminine elements fits exactly with Simpson’s original definition of metrosexual that was coined in the ’90s, he said. And Beckham lived up to the role by proclaiming his love for his gay fans, sporting more feminine styles and hygiene practices and being essentially the exact opposite of what one would expect from a player. of British football at the time, he said.

While Beckham certainly translates to one of the most well-known metrosexual icons, the interpretation of this term in the West was less about the ambiguous sexualities of metrosexual icons but more about the styles they wore and the way they presented themselves, a said Simpson. These metrosexual ideas have most prevailed in American culture through the original “Queer Eye” television series, whose cast of gay men transformed the lives of straight men, offering advice on grooming, fashion, culture, the food. and interior design.

However, unlike Beckham, who embraced the inherent ties to femininity and gay culture that came with metrosexuality, Americans erased that story. With straight white American men adopting these typical gay looks and styles, they dismissed the idea that it had any connection to gay culture, said author and University of South Carolina librarian Rodney Lippard.

Regardless of location, the fashion of metrosexuality can be defined by its tight, narrow cuts – a clear contrast to the traditional non-metrosexual uniform, said Patty Gone, a UCLA graduate student who is currently doing research. on fashion and masculinity. Typical 2000s American men’s fashion is characterized by the use of cargo shorts, T-shirts and baseball caps, they said, while metrosexual fashion is defined by a more formal and refined look, with hard-soled shoes and costumes in the foreground. . Beyond fashion, however, Gone said metrosexuality is deeply affected by stereotypical gender roles.

Although metrosexual has a long history, it has become rather obsolete these days. As there is less stigma around homosexuality and an increased willingness to blur the traditional gender lines of the fashion industry, Simpson said the style now applies to almost everything in the fashion arena. masculine, causing the word to lose its original meaning.

Showing up on the cover of Men’s Health magazines and in Marvel superhero films, metrosexuality has a dominant presence in society, although it is not explicitly mentioned in this way, he said. Elements of metrosexuality can be found on celebrities, catwalks and athletes, Simpson said – extending beyond his original associations with gay men.

“I don’t really watch celebrities anymore (anymore) and I think, ‘Oh, he’s a metrosexual,’” Simpson said. “They’re all metrosexual, really. It’s a default setting because it’s… how you become a celebrity in the visual age. ”