French Quarter Fashion – My New Orleans

The next time you’re strolling through the French Quarter after Arnaud’s lunch or the Galatoire, indulge yourself and do some shopping. As locals, we tend to avoid touristy areas and assume that every retail store after Canal Street will feature a Mardi Gras necklace or a cartoon-sized voodoo doll. So we take for granted the multitude of retail gems that aren’t tourist traps! Many of these places in the Vieux Carré survived devastating hurricanes and economic downturns and still thrive today as they provide an exceptional classic product. Granted, you might have to stumble upon a mime or tarot card reader to get yourself in the doorway, but isn’t that part of the fun?

There are dozens of local shopping options in New Orleans, but shopping in the French Quarter will always be special if we continue to support its best and brightest places. Recently I found myself with an extra hour to kill on Royal Street. Every exposed brick, shadow-filled alley, and lacy wrought-iron balcony filled me with nostalgia and a pride I had long forgotten existed. It was a beautiful reminder of the extraordinary of the French Quarter and the fact that preserving its beauty is everyone’s responsibility. Decades and even century-old stores – like Goorin Brothers, Adler’s, Rubenstein Brothers, MS Rau, and Bourbon French Parfums – continue to carry the torch and prevent the French Quarter from becoming a big t-shirt store. To continue, they will continue to need our patronage!

Now pour that French 75 into a take-out mug and go to the stores. Whatever your mood or your blood alcohol level, you will surely find something to take home!

In other news:

It’s the season for extra shopping events! Here are a few this week. You can also find a full list of holiday markets on my Holiday shopping blog post of the event.

November 16-17: Veronica Beard Trunk Show at FeBe

November 16-18: annual BOGO event at Home Malone

Nov 18-20: Travel to Vintage at Aucoin Hart

November 18: Sale of modern and contemporary art and design at New Orleans Auction Galleries

November 19, 20 and 22: Frascara Designs Trunk Show To Chatta Box Boutique

Nov. 20: Holiday market in St Matthieu School