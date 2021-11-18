The latest Uniqlo + J collection drops today, here’s what we buy





Outside of holidays and pet birthdays, Uniqlo Collaborative Drops are the things that always have a big cross on our calendar. Up there, along with the best of them (see also Uniqlo U and JW Anderson) are the Jil Sanders + J lines, a partnership that combines minimalist elegance and seasonal functionality at extremely affordable prices. Today marks the launch of what appears to be the last installment. Having first collaborated in 2009, Uniqlo x Jil Sander’s legacy is well established and one that the closest fashion followers have come to love and anticipate. While the concept of department stores collaborating with top designers is now more and more mainstream (like H&M partnering with a new big name almost every year), in 2009 the idea of ​​getting designer labels at a fraction of the cost was a fantastic new idea. Even though such collaborations are more common these days, that doesn’t make the final chapter of Uniqlo + J’s novel any less fascinating. Both brands value minimalism and elegance above all else, specializing in a clean, understated aesthetic with ’90s-inspired details that run through their collections. And when they work together, well, the popularity of the collections speaks for itself and usually sells out within hours. A masterclass in monochrome, the latest Uniqlo + J collection is all about tonal hues, soft hues and crisp silhouettes, with an emphasis on outerwear and layering. About the collection, Sander himself says this winter collection focuses on distinctive silhouettes, sultry textures and luxurious cuts that respond to our new sense of comfort: sophistication for all. “ He continues: We are going back to social life, but we want to feel protected. The collection explores new oversized silhouettes with a controlled fit and variations of great winter classics. Sure enough, pieces like the on-trend black bomber jacket finished with leather trims and ultra-straight hems are a testament to the balanced approach to casual wear that we often see in the designer’s work. Elsewhere, shirts with asymmetrical details and our personal favorite, a richly colored brown cardigan with an abundance of flap pockets, ensure that minimalism is never dull. So when it comes to popping up your winter wardrobe with pieces that will let you face the elements in style, look no further than the combined powers of Uniqlo and Jil Sander this season. And because you’d need robot-like dexterity to secure the entire collection before it runs out, we’ve identified a handful of pieces here to focus your attention on. MA-1 bomber jacket

