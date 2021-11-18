NOLA winter clothing • The Tulane Hullabaloo

As the hurricane season draws to a close to finish, Tulane students shouldn’t be fooled into thinking Louisiana’s unpredictable and crazy weather is over. In fact, Tulane students should start preparing their closets for all kinds of seasons.

Louisiana is well known for its sporadic weather conditions in winter. By mistake, I wore a warm sweater and turtleneck to class, believing the weather app when it said it was 55 degrees outside in New Orleans when in reality I felt like it was ‘was 75.

Pro tip: don’t believe the degree advertised in bold letters staring at you on your phone screen. Instead, scroll down to the bottom of your weather app to check the column what you actually feel to decide if this is a sweater day or not.

1. Frosted and fitted look recommendations

Like most Gen-Z leggings wearers, my leggings are quite worn. They have become a closet staple and are reliable in cold and wet weather. But with the 60s flared trend popularity which keeps coming back in fashion, I suggest investing in a pair of flared yoga pants this coming winter.

I am by no means suggesting giving up your favorite pair of high waisted straight leg leggings. For now, the classic leggings should still be in fashion for a while. Instead, replace your old stained gray sweatpants and overly worn joggers. Get inspired by New York street fashion and opt for a wide and colorful sweatpants to switch to class.

With the Princess Diana biker shorts and sweatshirt jumpsuit Back in style, influencers graced our Instagram feeds by wearing skinny biker shorts, a raised version of Dianas’ iconic gym cut. If athleisure is more your style, consider a legging version of the unitard onesie silhouette.

2. Cozy and chic winter look recommendations

The sherpa jacket, which has become popular again by Emma Chamberlain, officially fallen off the fashion radar. Over the past few weeks, I’ve noticed a change on campus with people favoring leather instead. However, you don’t have to compromise your sherpa obsession with a cool thin leather jacket, consider getting a faux fur lined leather jacket, the perfect mix for a cool and comfortable aesthetic.

Since Louisiana winters might not be so cold for students from northwestern Tulane, some might want a lighter, more airy look for the class. Although it can be tempting to put on a cardigan buried in the back of your closet, try to put together an outfit with an interesting cutout. long sleeve top, dress, skirt Where gasp. Creators love Blanket, Mugler and Dion lee incorporate cut-out designs into their fall and winter 2021 collections this season. So, for our students who are more used to the cold, don’t be shy!

3. Recommendations for indie and instyle winter looks

If you want a more casual, street-fashion inspired style when it will inevitably be hot and humid, I recommend that you master the art of smart layering. Hot weather and layering may seem like a contradiction in theory. But, through years of experience, I have a few tips for adding texture and layers that won’t make you sweat.

You no longer need to wear a long-sleeved turtleneck under your favorite oversized tee or your saved crewneck sweater. Brands like Browse and stores like Everlan brought back turtleneck bodysuits and crop tops. Find an inexpensive vintage turtleneck at a local thrift store and simply cut off the sleeves and cut it to the length you want.

Second, the best way to layer any summer dress or skirt is to pair it with your favorite lace or sheer evening dress. Recycle a dark-colored short dress from your summer wardrobe and complete it with a bright colored slip dress underneath for a touch of personality and dimension.

If you want to make your look even more layered without risking a sweat, then layer it with sheer, breathable tights. Personally, I reserve fishing nets exclusively for Halloween and Mardi Gras. If you’re like me and prefer sheer tights for everyday wear, then spice up the solid, form-fitting look with a tight patterned design instead. Many brands like Savage X Fenty and stores like Anthropology filled their shelves with unique sheer tights this winter season.