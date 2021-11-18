Lottie Moss skips lingerie in a racy cutout wool dress

Lottie Moss went without lingerie in a racy cutout dress as she attended the PrettyLittleThing x NU & MII Jewelery brunch at the Beach Blanket Babylon in Notting Hill, London on Wednesday.

The model, 23, gave a glimpse of her cleavage and toned legs in a black wool dress with cutouts on the bust and sides.

The star donned a black and tan sheepskin coat and increased her height with black ankle boots.

Her hair was styled in soft waves and she sported a radiant makeup palette.

Her eye-catching outing comes as she confirmed she was estranged from boyfriend Tristan Evans after a whirlwind four-month romance.

The stunner revealed the news that she was single again in a question-and-answer session with fans on Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that she was “actually very happy for the very first time.”

Lottie and Vamp rocker Tristan, 27, first confirmed their romance earlier this year after it emerged that they had been secretly dating since July.

But model Kate Moss’s sister made it clear that things weren’t going well between the two, because when she answered a fan’s question asking if she was single, she replied, “Yes and in fact. very happy for the first time and here are the reasons. ‘

She then responded to another fan’s follow-up question, “Will you date someone who’s not famous?”, Which Lottie apparently gave her ex-drummer a sneaky dig.

She said: “I find this question really strange, but yes obviously I would date someone who was not famous… unlike some people.”

Opening up more to her dating history and preferences with boyfriends, Lottie explained to fans who her “type” was, joking that her type was now “malnourished men with tattoos.”

She explained, “I feel my type has changed so much over the past few years – don’t look at my background, but if you do, they’re malnourished men with tattoos,” she explained.

She continued, “Men with any kind of drug problem or trauma – plus my type – obviously other than like a guy I dated, but… musicians.”

In September, Lottie opened up about her relationship with Tristan for the first time – and claimed she made love every morning.

The model explained how she is HIV positive and does not hesitate to reveal everything on social networks.

“I do OnlyFans and I feel like it’s always been branded as dirty and disgusting, but the sex is awesome. Sex should be fun and light, and a good conversation piece. Everyone has sex, so why should this be shameful? She told the Sun.

“It’s something everyone does in the morning. When they wake up, everyone brushes their teeth and everyone has sex. Not at the same time … well, maybe. it depends on the job! I am very HIV positive.