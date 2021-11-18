DNA on two men’s bloodstained clothing matches that of murdered man Edward Meenan





DNA in the bloodstained clothes of two men matched that of murdered man Edward Meenan, a jury heard. Mr Meenan’s body was discovered in an alley behind houses in Derry’s Creggan Street on November 25, 2018. Three men have been arrested for murder, have denied the charge and are on trial at Belfast Crown Court. They are Derek William Creswell (29) from Kings Lane in Ballykelly, Sean Ciaran Joseph Rodgers (34) homeless and Ryan Walters (22) from Station Park in Crossgar. A forensic expert was called to testify at Wednesday’s hearing. She confirmed that the dead man’s blood was present on clothing and shoes related to both Creswell and Walters. The Crown claims that after Mr Meenan (52) and his friend William McConnell arrived at the back of a house on Creggan Street, they were attacked by the three defendants. While Mr. McConnell was injured but fled, Mr. Meenan was brought to the ground and subjected to brutal and fatal assault. He was stabbed over 40 times, had both legs broken and suffered multiple injuries to his chest, face, neck and limbs. From the witness stand, the senior forensic expert said he examined the items removed from the backyard. A metal clothesline pole, a sewer rod and a wooden bat were analyzed for blood samples. She said that as a result of this analysis, DNA matching Mr Meenan’s profile was located on all three items and on a black-handled kitchen knife found near where his body was. The forensic expert was also asked about tests carried out on clothing and shoes belonging to Creswell and Walters. She confirmed that a DNA analysis of blood stains and smears on a Celtic top, a pair of Nike sneakers, a red Adidas tracksuit bottom and a blue Creswell hoodie was done in a lab. “The bloodstains recovered from the right and left coach, the bloodstains on the blue hoodie, and two of the bloodstains recovered from the bottom of the red tracksuit all match the DNA profile assigned to Edward Meenan.” , she said. Clothing and shoes seized from an apartment in the Methodist Mission in Derry, where Walters resided in November 2018, were also the subject of a forensic analysis. The witness said that DNA matching Mr Meenan’s profile was found in the blood present on the trainers, and that there was also a blood smear which she said “could indicate that the trainer was potentially cleaned up “. She also revealed that after examining a blood stain on a hoodie, a DNA profile was located and Mr McConnell’s profile “could not be ruled out.” At the hearing.

