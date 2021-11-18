Exemptions for 2 men convicted of the death of Malcolm X in 1965





NEW YORK Two men who for decades steadfastly maintained their innocence in the 1965 assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X are set to be cleared Thursday, after a new investigation spanning nearly two years. Muhammad Aziz, now 83, and the late Khalil Islam were convicted in 1966 after a trial in which authorities withheld evidence favorable to the defense, their lawyers said, the Innocence Project and civil rights lawyer David Shanies. Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Cyrus Vance Jr. is expected to join lawyers for the men on Thursday in asking a judge to overturn the convictions. Malcolm X was killed on February 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem, while starting a speech. Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan, were convicted of murder in March 1966 and sentenced to life in prison. Hagan said he was one of three gunmen who shot Malcolm X, but said neither Aziz nor Islam were involved. The two always said they were innocent and offered alibis. No physical evidence linked them to the crime. A d Malcolm X gained national notoriety as the voice of the Nation of Islam, speaking of the importance for blacks to claim their civil rights by any means necessary “in his highly visible role within the Black Muslim organization. But he later split from the group and, after a trip to Mecca, began to talk about the potential for racial unity. This earned him the wrath of some members of the Nation of Islam, who viewed him as a traitor. Aziz was released in 1985. Islam was released two years later and died in 2009. Both continued to lobby to clear their names.

