The Sudden Uncomfortable Fall of Biggest Pandemic Fashion Trend | Fashion

THEOver the past year, many people were wrong about how the pandemic could change our lives. No, the cities are not dead; yes, people still blow out birthday candles and risk spreading their germs. But few predictions for 2020 have missed their mark as dramatically as the oft-repeated claim that, when the world reopens, to go back there in sweatpants.

If a single event crystallizes this dud, its past few months have seen the entireworld consumer loungewear brand be going bankrupt. The company had been a darling of 2020, its cheerful-hued cotton basics sitting at the fortuitous intersection of cute enough to zoom and comfy enough to work, sleep, and recreate from bed, for most of a year. civil. News organizations, meanwhile, highlighted Entireworlds’ astonishing 662% increase in sales last March, not as a one-off event in the right place, at the right time, but as an indication of our collective sartorial destiny. .

A customer wearing an Entireworld sweater at the Fahm Market in Los Angeles. Photograph: Ray Tamarra / Soul B Photos / REX / Shutterstock

[T]sweatpants have supplanted blue jeans in the American pantsuit imagination, declared GQ last April. The New York Times Magazine followed suit a few months later with an Entireworld name check in August 2020 cover story, titled Sweatpants Forever.

But it was not. Instead, as 2021 brought about the reopening of worlds, I noticed a style sensibility that seemed to challenge the home-confined pragmatism of last year. From Instagram to the streets of my New York neighborhood, people were changing their look. Kooky looks, to be precise, from platform Crocs to strong shoulders silhouettes. My online shopping exploits have revealed dozens of diverse garments, from all brands, all in the same exuberant shade of ’90s DayGlo green. From sensitive underwear to faux fur-trimmed tops, I’ve subconsciously cataloged the color labels assigned to each (celery, raw green, slime).

This new psychedelic palette seemed like a spiritual break with the minimalism of the Trump era and its many shades of beige. Less conscientious, more flashing.

Sweatpants seem intended for a simple supporting role.

New York-based trends forecasting consultant Jessica Richards agrees the pandemic has changed the way we dress. It’s actually for the best, she says, and in more ways than one.

From metallic non-pants to New York Fashion Week in September. Photograph: JP Yim / Getty Images

It’s no coincidence that Back to School styles reflect a certain vertigo, says Dr. Jaehee Jung, a professor of fashion studies at the University of Delaware who studies fashion psychology and consumer behavior. . The fact that there are more opportunities to introduce ourselves to others makes us excited about the clothes we wear, Jung tells me.

I definitely see people taking more risks, in terms of the choice of colors, prints and patterns, even shapes and silhouettes that they would never have worn before, says Sydney Mintle, an industry publicist. of fashion in Seattle. People are like, life is short, wear yellow.

Life is short, wear yellow. Neon yellow at New York Fashion Week in September. Photograph: Andrew H Walker / REX / Shutterstock

Tamar Miller, CEO of luxury women’s footwear brand Bells & Becks, has seen this risk-taking impulse of fashion firsthand in his company’s recent sales. My absolute, number one, out-of-the-ordinary kind of shoe is one I never expected, she said.

This shoe, according to Miller’s description, is a pointed toe moccasin in black and white snakeskin leather, topped with a prominent decorative tongue with hardware detailing. It’s a bold choice, and one that affirms the demographic scale of the desire to make a statement. Millers’ target customers are not Gen Z, but rather their parents and grandparents.

Second-hand clothing and its promise of lower-cost luxury have also found their time to shine.

2020 was a banner year for the online resale market. Digital consignment platforms like Depop, ThredUp and Poshmark have swelled with clothing releases of around 52.6 million people in 2020, 36.2 million of whom were selling for the first time, according to a investigation by ThredUp. A majority of Millennials and Gen Z consumers said they plan to spend more on second-hand clothing over the next five years than in any other retail category, a sentiment expressed by 42% of consumers. consumers overall.

It is a phenomenon that can also contribute to the ethics of the moments of mix-and-match experimentation. Gone are the days of elegant and edited capsule wardrobes, and in their place, drawers filled with vintage treasures from Poshmark or Depop, writing Isabel Slone in a recent Harpers Bazaar article titled How Gen Z Killed Basic Black.

That doesn’t necessarily mean fast fashion is on the way out. (Some of these brands are doing big business, and the numbers don’t lie, sighs Mintle.) But the boom reflects, and perhaps has helped accelerate, a growing gap away from low-cost, disposable, and expensive products. looking for trends. You might even say that reflective participation in fashions is so 2019 especially because the United States is grappling with supply chain bottlenecks as we enter the holiday season.

But our Roaring Twenties may be on the horizon. For 2022, Richards anticipates sparkle, novelty, shoes that go wrong, and truly maximalist style. She didn’t mention the sweatpants.