Fashion lessons from COP26





COP26 underscored the need for the industry to change, said Anson Bailey, consumer and retail manager for KPMG China in a recent report from KPMG and Serai on sustainability in the apparel industry. Between increasing investor pressure and consumer demand and access to information on supply chain practices, he said: Keeping up with the word on sustainability issues is something apparel companies can’t. more afford to ignore. Stella McCartney was one of the original signatories of the United Nations Fashion Charter, which updated its commitments at COP26. Owen Humphreys Pool-WPA / Getty Images With that, here are some of the most notable highlights from COP26 that could have implications on the fashion path to a climate-friendly future. Increased ambition The UN Fashion Charter, launched in 2018, updated its commitments at COP26 and raised the stakes for signatory brands, including LVMH for the first time. The renewed charter calls on companies to set science-based targets or halve their emissions by 2030 (the original target was a 30 percent reduction). The renewed agreement also requires brands to specify within 12 months how they will meet the new commitments; asks them to work with their suppliers and create incentive mechanisms for reducing emissions; and sets targets for priority low climate impact raw materials with defined criteria for what that means by 2030. Role of communication The novelty of the Fashion Charter is also the recognition of the role of communication in a more sustainable industry. Together with the United Nations Environment Program, the charter added a call to align consumer and industry communication efforts on a 1.5C or Science Based Targets compatible path and a more just and equitable future. Addressing consumption is a central part of reducing the climate impact from the volume of new products purchased to the carbon footprint of how we use those products, said Steven Stone, Deputy Director of UNEP’s Economics Division, in a statement. We must work together to align all stakeholders in the fashion industry on the 1.5C track of the Paris Agreement. Digital transparency Just before the official launch of the climate conference, members of the Prince Charles Sustainable Markets Initiative Fashion Taskforce which includes CEOs from Chlo, Mulberry, Vestiaire Collective, Selfridges and others committed to the G20 meeting in Rome to start using technology they believe will revolutionize transparency in the industry. Digital ID technology has been enabled in part by startup Eon and is expected to both inform customers of the sustainability benchmarks of their products and accelerate progress towards circularity.

