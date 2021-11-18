The road to Canada’s World Cup dream likely passes through Honduras

Canada’s Alistair Johnston parades the flag to celebrate the victory over Mexico in the World Cup qualifiers in Edmonton on November 16.JASON FRANSON / The Canadian Press

Although they have gone out of fashion in many circles, Canadian men’s soccer coach John Herdman still enjoys military credentials.

Canada’s qualifying campaign is a 14-game war. The upcoming matches are life and death. You use your weapons to fight an injured opponent.

In the spirit of going with the flow, let’s continue in this vein. After Canada’s remarkable 2-1 victory over Mexico in the inaugural Soccer Ice Bowl on Tuesday, how is the rest of the campaign going?

With the win over Mexico, the Canadian men’s soccer team is not coming – it’s here

Three of the eight CONCACAF teams still competing will automatically qualify for next December World Cup in Qatar. The fourth moves on to a play-in tournament against other lucky losers from around the world.

At the moment, it’s a four-horse race. Canada (16 points), the United States (15), Mexico (14) and Panama (14) broke away from the rear. Costa Rica, fifth, sit on nine points and quickly fade away.

Let us therefore think of the territory still to be covered in two different ways. There are adversaries that must be faced and others whose supply lines must be strangled.

First axiom of this fight, there is no difference between the first and the third. To be top of the final qualifying group would be great and all, but it won’t make any difference as to where / who / how Canada plays in Qatar.

With that in mind, who are the easy prey to come?

In the next international window from January 27 to February 2, Canada will face Honduras (in Honduras), the United States (in Canada) and El Salvador (in El Salvador). All three matches will take place in cities that have yet to be announced.

The good advice circulating in Edmonton on Tuesday is that this window’s home game will be in Hamilton.

This makes sense from a time zone perspective. If Canada has to do three jumps in six days, it is better to stay in the same time zone. This puts the temperate climates of Vancouver and the harsh climates of Edmonton out of the race. (Torontonians BMO Field is no good unless global warming hits us in the next few months and the grass is still growing in January.)

It’s tempting to put the focus of this window on the game against the United States. Want to make a statement while putting this thing in the bag? Defeat America.

But the real trap there is Honduras, mainly because it comes first.

Honduras has been terrible recently. He has yet to win a game (nor has he been completely eliminated from many games). It’s a competitive red flag nothing to lose but still capable of winning.

If Canada comes out of this series with two wins, it is golden. Not wanting to be greedy, two wins and a draw would be optimal. It is always on a first place path.

The other objective is the weak link of the four teams vying for three places: Panama.

Panama is the Canada of Central America. He only made one World Cup, and he was devastated once he got there. It is fair to say that this failure hurts Panama more than it hurts us.

Panama probably shouldn’t be a part of it yet, and if a higher power allows it, it soon won’t be. As good as it is for Canada to keep running on the table, it’s probably more likely that Panama will start to pull away. It would be better if both things happened at the same time.

The alternative is a war on two fronts.

It is possible that the four main players will exit the next window in essentially the same position. That brings us to a series of final showdowns in March.

This three-game streak lines up: Canada v Costa Rica (in Costa Rica), Jamaica (in Canada), Panama (in Panama).

Canada doesn’t want to end up needing to win in Panama in the last qualifying game. Did you think Edmonton had a blast this week? Panama will be like Edmonton if the whole country had tickets to the game.

It’s one of those mariachi bands that play all night in front of the Canadian hotel and go off fire alarms every half hour. This is not where you want to be.

Which means Canada should win in Costa Rica (tough, but doable). Failing that, Canada would have to take out a Jamaican team with nothing to do but mess things up for everyone (equally difficult, equally doable).

Let’s call the last three-game window the Alps of Football Wars. Can you win there? Sure. Hannibal did. But you are doing yourself a disservice.

The Russian steppe needs a victory in Panama on the last day. No land wars in Russia, please and thank you.

This brings us back to something Herdman & Co. has been hitting everyone’s head for as long as people have been paying attention (so about six days now). Forget about winning everything. Just win the next one.

At the risk of being alarmist, Canada must beat Honduras in Honduras on January 27. If he loses, there is a very real possibility that he will end up in fourth place the next day.

Then he returns home to face an American team that needs a win to boost morale. Canada now qualifies as such. And this time, winter will not be on the Canadian side. Americans also have winter.

Lose that one and you back down. Suddenly this play-in tournament starts to look like a not-so-bad way to end and then you are in full retirement.

Everything Canada has achieved so far has been amazing. The performances are remarkable. Resilience is brand new. It’s as if the men’s football team has just invented resilience.

But there is still a future in which it can go wrong and in the worst possible way.

So if you want to win the war, win the next fight. Win in Honduras. If Canada does, it is difficult to see it end anywhere other than Qatar in 13 months.