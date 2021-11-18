First fashion show held at V&A Dundee





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7%"/> The first fashion show was held at the V&A Dundee. The upper floor of the National Design Museum on the town’s waterfront has been transformed for the opening night of the revived Scotland Re: Design Festival. The models received a standing ovation after a fashion show that lasted more than an hour at one of the largest events held at the museum since its exit from the pandemic. Register now to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise Designers featured included Dundees Dreamland Clothing, Freja Fashions from Edinburgh, and Irregular Sleep Pattern and Finneston Clothing, both based in Glasgow. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.35%"/> V&A Dundee hosted the opening event of the Scotland Re: Design Festival. Photo: Julie Howden The return of the flagship showcase of the country’s leading textile designers and companies, held around the world since 2005, aims to encourage people to buy Scottish and buy locally this year. The parade and festival program, which runs through Sunday, was designed under the themes of sustainability, equality and technology in fashion by social fashion company Scotland Re: Design. The parade, which was organized in conjunction with Model Team Scotland in Glasgow, was planned as a major fundraiser to help revive an industry that would bring in $ 2.8 billion to the Scottish economy and support more than 29,000 jobs before Covid. Other designers featured at the track event included Dundees Hayley Scanlan, Jo-Ami and Isolated Heroes, Glasgow-based House of Black, Siobhan Mackenie, from Black Isle, Highlands, and < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5%"/> Scotland Re: Design Fashion Festival kicked off at V&A Dundee with its very first runway show. V&A Director Leonie Bell described the event as a celebration of fashion in and from Scotland, and a tribute to all who work with such commitment to support fashion and events like this. this. She added: The fashion industry has a very important role to play in promoting equality, sustainability and diversity. “ Michael OBrien, Director of Model Team Scotland, said: For us this unique and vital platform in Scotland allows our new faces to experience a quality catwalk, meet brands and designers here and build careers successful international. The festival is supported by the Scottish Government’s official event recovery fund. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:60.2%"/> Scotland Re: Design Fashion Festival kicked off at V&A Dundee with its very first runway show. Paul Bush, Events Director at VisitScotland, said: We are proud to support the Scotland Re: Designs Fashion Festival. “The festival will showcase the best Scottish and emerging design talent over five days through a range of creative content and events. “After COP26 week, sustainability will naturally be an important theme throughout, with a clear message to buy Scottish and buy locally. “We are delighted that this festival is joining our diverse portfolio of events and festivals that have a lasting impact and shine a light on Scotland, the perfect scene for events. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> V&A Dundee held their very first fashion show. Photo: Julie Howden The V&A Dundee opened in September 2018 and had drawn more than one million visitors by February last year, shortly before it was forced to close to the public due to the pandemic. It has since hosted major exhibitions on iconic fashion designer Mary Quant and the evolution of nightclub and club culture around the world. The attraction gained national status from the Scottish government and additional funding of 2 million per year for the next three years in the spring. The funding, which would be essential to give V&A Dundee “long-term financial viability”, will preserve around 100 jobs at the € 80 million complex, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> V&A hosted their very first fashion show, featuring models Katy Bailey wearing La Fetiche, Zaria Lazare wearing Nephtali Couture, Adam Hashim wearing MG Garbriel and Eliza Howison wearing House of Black. Photo: Julie Howden < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7%"/> The first fashion show was held at V&A Dundee since it opened to the public three years ago. Photo: Julie Howden < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:64.4%"/> Among the models at the V&A Dundee’s first fashion show were Katy Bailey wearing La Fetiche, Zaria Lazare wearing Nephtali Couture, Adam Hashim wearing MG Garbriel and Eliza Howison wearing House of Black. Photo: Julie Howden

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/first-ever-runway-fashion-show-staged-at-va-dundee-3461965 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos