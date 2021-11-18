WATCH: How to dress today? It will be much cooler this afternoon





SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) THURSDAY: It’s a mild and windy start to Thursday with readings all the way into the 50s, and even close to 60! But in the middle or late morning, rain sets in with a cold front. Total precipitation is not expected to be like last week and stay around half an inch or less. It is also much cooler in the afternoon behind the cold front. Temperatures drop from the mid to upper 1950s in the morning and rise to the 1940s in the afternoon as the rain subsides towards the evening. A brisk, colder air mass is blowing on a strong westerly wind that will trigger lakefront rain and snow east of Lake Ontario on Thursday evening. Accumulations of at least 2-6 are likely in and around Tug Hill Thursday evening through early Friday with little to no snow elsewhere during this time. THURSDAY EVENING: It was just cool and cold Thursday night and mostly dry for most of the CNY under varying cloud. This MAY offer the chance for night owls and / or early risers Thursday night / early Friday to see the partial lunar eclipse take place! Thursday night lows are expected to dip into the 30s, but gusty winds make it look like readings in the 20s overnight. FRIDAY: Windy and colder Friday with a lake effect, mostly snow in the morning, likely located east of Lake Ontario in Oswego, South Lewis and North Oneida counties. This is where a winter weather advisory was issued from Thursday evening through Friday morning and early afternoon. Accumulations should not be more than a layer of sleet an inch or two over the lower ground away from the lake shore, but in and around Tug Hill at least a few more inches is possible before the band is pushed south through a trough during the late morning and afternoon. Between about noon and 3 or 4 p.m. the band of snow, possibly mixed with some graupel and / or rain, should slide south through the Syracuse area and CNY. There could be a slush cover in places, but nothing significant is expected Friday afternoon. Friday highs with a gusty west-northwest wind are not expected to exceed 40 minimum at best, but wind chills are expected to be closer to 30 throughout the day. WEEKEND: The high pressure accumulates from Friday evening to Saturday from the southwest and offers the region a cool, but bright seasonal Saturday, under good sunshine! The end of the weekend does not look so good with more clouds and maybe a few showers towards sunset. Highs are in the 40s on Saturday, and well in the 40s to maybe 50s on Sunday with sufficient dry weather. How is the start of the big travel week here at CNY and in the Northeast? Click here for the latest.

