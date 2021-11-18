Welcome to the dark side: why Shein might be the biggest scam since the birth of fast fashion

Reviews | Fashion writer Ines Fressynet details her personal experiences with fast fashion brand Shein in this review.

Colleagues and friends warned me “you will not receive all your orders at the same time and some packages could get lost in the mail”. Apparently, it is common knowledge that the purchase of online retailer Shein is always a bet. But who cares, when you pay less than £ 20 for a dress, right?

Wrong. One evening in September, while scouring the internet for the perfect outfit to wear to a wedding, I accidentally found myself on Shein. Weird, because I’m not used to browsing fast fashion sites, but this time they found me, thanks to the beauty of the targeted ads on Facebook. At first I couldn’t believe it. The prices were ridiculous – £ 8.99 for a blouse, £ 9.99 for a maxi dress, £ 22.99 for a coat… the list goes on.

From the photos, everything looked perfect. Looks beautifully photographed with that on-trend detail or a particular shade seen on all of the biggest Instagram influencers this season. Strangely, the quality of the garment didn’t seem so questionable either – to put it bluntly, it didn’t look cheap.

Shein had managed to give me the illusion of having found the holy grail of online shopping.

Smoke and mirrors

Shein describes itself as “an international B2C fast fashion e-commerce platform (which) focuses on women’s clothing, but also offers men’s clothing, children’s clothing, accessories, shoes, bags and more. other fashion items “and she upholds the philosophy that” everyone can enjoy the beauty of fashion. “

Overall, Shein (formerly She Inside) is a complete mystery. No phone number, no e-mail and certainly no press contact was found online. Even the name of its founder remains a total enigma, so much World reports. This seemingly opaque business mainly relies on digital marketing and bloggers to get you hooked on their products, rather than disclosing anything about their supply chain transparently.

The US website runs a “fashion blogger program” to fuel its huge popularity on social media (7.8 million followers on Instagram alone).

“Do you want clothes absolutely FREE? Are you looking for long term sponsorship? ” they ask. “So don’t hesitate to send us an email to introduce us to your fashion thinking, your blog site or your youtube channel. You can get free clothes worth US $ 40-200 each month! Shein promises.

Shein is growing up

After eight years of existence, the brand has now reached such a level of notoriety that it is promoted by celebrities like the American actress. Madelaine Petsch, from the Netflix series Riverdale, with over 16 million Instagram followers.

She recently shared a beautifully shot video in which she is pictured walking around a luxurious country estate wearing a series of Shein summer looks.

Shein had previously launched a pop-up store in Paris, widely applauded by the local press. Paulette review and Cosmopolitan both have written commendable reviews celebrating the brand as an “inclusive size tag” (Shein caters up to 4XL) offering fashionable clothing at a lower cost. A reputation that the brand has been refining for months by opening pop-up stores in other French cities such as Lyon, Bordeaux and Marseille.

Independent voices in French media like Adaptation Magazine offers another point of view, describing the brand as “old fashioned” and confronting its marketing strategy based on 100% visual appeal. In his article titled “Why We’ll Never Buy From Shein?” », Fashion journalist, consultant and blogger, Estelle Surbranche calls on the fashion influencers who support the brand on social networks and attend its parade in Paris.

The professionally orchestrated event took place on October 3 during Fashion Week and is available to watch on their website.

Is it real?

To be frank, watching the show online, I wondered if I was going a little bit bonkers. Was this really the same Shein I bought a month ago? Are these clothes real?

Back when I was looking for this evening dress, I ended up buying a selection of cute underwear from Shein. There are no words to describe how poorly fitted and shoddy the items when they arrived.

My first impulse was to throw them all away, which says a lot for someone like me who is aware of leading a waste-free life. But in my opinion, this is where Shein’s clothes belong: in the trash.

Another friend tells me how she remembers buying striped pants one summer: “When my packaging first arrived, I thought I accidentally bought a duplicate scam website. The pants were hemless, uncomfortably cheap, and vaguely close to the beautiful photos they attached me with.

The pattern on the waistband was so misaligned that it looked like a two-piece outfit, ”she describes.

Countless other customers warn of the disappointment of splurging at Shein on the forums. On Trust Pilot, 43% of people rate the brand as ‘bad’, with extremely angry reviews outweighing tame positive opinions. Watching this YouTuber’s vision is perhaps the best way to make up your own mind.

Who pays for our clothes?

Besides the seemingly low-quality, virgin oil-based textiles used – everything is made of polyester, nylon and other man-made fabrics – the main question is, who makes Shein clothes and how much are they paid?

That’s a question asked by those who celebrate Fashion Revolution Week every year, asking #whomademyclothes on Twitter and Instagram.

The fact that the Chinese brand also copies independent designers would also be common knowledge, Jezebel reports.

Fast fashion has been the subject of much criticism in recent months. In June 2019, Missguided launched the £ 1 bikini Fashion revolution to issue the following statement.

“The low prices make us believe that they save consumers money. This may seem true in the short term, with a narrow focus and only looking at the money in our wallets, but all of us, as citizens of the world, will end up paying the external cost, the true cost of consumption and consumption. unsustainable production of inexpensive clothing.

The organization concludes, “This is why when clothes are as cheap as single-use items, it means our clothes are disposable. And if we buy this post, we buy a very ugly side of fashion. “

75 hour work week

But it’s even worse. In November 2021, a new report has emerged with some shocking facts about the work culture in Shein’s Chinese factories.

A number of employees at six locations in Guangzhou were working 75 hours a week, according to a Swiss defense group and the NGO Public Eye.

Public Eye researchers visited 17 factories that supplied Shein and her parent company Zoetop. They interviewed 10 workers in six of those cities and reported that those they spoke to worked three shifts a day – often only getting one day off per month.

This violates local labor laws in China, which state that a maximum working day must be eight hours, that is, a 40-hour work week.

The fact that workers are “paid by clothing” encourages them to work long hours, suggests the NGO.

The “paid per item” model is also referred to as the “piece rate of pay”. This means that payment is based on the number of garments a worker completes. The worker receives a specified amount of money for each finished part – this is his rate of pay.

This only puts them at a disadvantage because it means their work could be rejected for quality issues – meaning they don’t get paid. Also, there is no security because you don’t get paid if there is no work available.

Mainstream media editors confronted Shein with the results of Public Eye’s research and received the following response:

“SHEIN has no comments at this time as we await a copy of the report and an opportunity to review it. We take all supply chain matters seriously and look forward to hearing from you.”