$ 1 billion can accelerate transition to net-zero fashion industry: report

A new report, co-authored by Fashion for Good and Apparel Impact Institute (Aii) and sponsored by HSBC, charted a trajectory for the fashion industry to achieve net zero ambition, mapping the integral levers of existing solutions, such as renewable energies and innovative solutions, such as new generation materials. The analysis shows that around $ 1 trillion is needed to finance the decarbonization of the fashion industry by 2050. The report titled “Unlocking the Trillion-Dollar Fashion Decarbonization Opportunity” estimated that 47% of CO emissions 2 the reductions come from the implementation of existing solutions, while 39% come from the scaling of innovative solutions and 14% from other solutions, notably reducing overproduction, improving the efficiency of materials and scaling circular business models. It evaluated 7 solutions to achieve net zero in the fashion industry by 2050, including a transition to renewable energies, sustainable materials and processes, accelerating the development of next-generation materials and the phasing out of coal, among others. A new report, co-authored by Fashion for Good and Apparel Impact Institute (Aii) and sponsored by HSBC, charted a trajectory for the fashion industry to achieve net zero ambition, mapping integral levers through solutions such as renewable energies and new generation materials. The report estimates an investment opportunity of $ 1,000 billion. The total cost to implement these solutions and achieve net zero is $ 1.04 trillion, of which: $ 639 billion for existing solutions (61%) and $ 405 billion for innovative solutions (39%) . Philanthropic and government grants represent $ 50 billion (only 5 percent of the total), but are essential to catalyze industry and finance capital. The report draws on existing research, as well as the knowledge and expertise of Fashion for Good and Apparel Impact Institute. It estimates the reduction in emissions of existing and innovative solutions, and calculates the funding needed to scale them up and bring the industry to net zero by 2050; a crucial step in charting the path and actions of the fashion industry in the decades to come. “Reducing carbon emissions will be one of, if not the defining challenge of our generation and the fashion industry. The good news is that a strong pipeline of solutions – both disruptive and ready to go – can decarbonize the industry significantly. This report underlines that not only are the opportunities numerous and financially attractive, but that they are essential in moving us towards a net zero circular industry ”, Katrin Ley – Managing Director, Fashion for Good, said in a statement. “This report reframes decarbonization as an investment opportunity rather than a cost. These proven and investable solutions require a huge amount of capital, and now we need to create the pathways for all forms of financial capital to evolve them, ”said Lewis Perkins – President, Apparel Impact Institute. The funding opportunity is multifaceted and will require a committed and coordinated effort from brands, manufacturers, philanthropic, government and industry organizations. The report distributes the amount of funding required per emissions reduction solution among different funders, appealing to different risk appetites and profiles, and providing a nuanced and detailed path to achieving net zero. “The fashion industry is increasingly aware of its environmental impact and the need to move quickly to zero. This report shows that, while there are challenges to overcome, this transition is possible and will open up new opportunities for companies in this sector. Collective action is essential. The financial system must play its part in providing the necessary investment to finance large-scale net zero solutions, ”commented Zoë Knight – Managing Director and Group Head of the HSBC Center of Sustainable Finance. Fibre2Fashion Information Office (KD)

