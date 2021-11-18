Malavika Mohanan In Leopard Bodycon Dress Proves Savage Is Always In Fashion





How do you dress for a casual night out? Maybe opt for a crop top and a pair of flared jeans? Well, it’s not the same for actress Malavika Mohanan. Dressing everyday is an art and the diva has done it even when it’s casual. Recently she was seen wearing a tight dress and made us stop and look at her in awe. Her sleeveless number had leopard prints and a bold slit. She matched it with black heels and a handbag in the same color. The set had a round neckline and Malavika wore it with a lot of oomph. For makeup, she went for contoured cheeks, dark eyebrows and a touch of nude undertone on her lips. She kept her hair open in soft waves. While we are talking about Malavika Mohanan, how can we forget that look when she kissed her love for the six meters in pure grace? She just wore a saree with no blouse and set a unique fashion statement. She upgraded her warrior-style princess look with arm bracelets and a septum ring. All she needed was some kohl eye makeup and a wet hair look to complete this look. On another occasion, Malavika Mohanan posted this photo in a printed costume set, and her fans were stunned. She gave a funky touch to her formal outfit with this printed blazer and matching pants. She just went for brown lips and parted her hair open. (Also read: Malavika Mohanan’s Take on the Sari is the most striking we have ever seen, that’s for sure) Malavika Mohanan looked straight out of a fairytale when she wore this hot pink saree and a contrasting blue strapless blouse. Her unconventional saree appearance simply cannot be ignored. Here, too, she opted for an arm bracelet and a septum ring. She preferred to leave her hair open. Malavika Mohanan took summer fashion a step further in this floral print dress in purple tones. Keeping white as a base color, her outfit had purple micro prints all over it. It had an elasticated bodice and elegant sleeves. With subtle makeup, she wore her loose hair in soft waves. You’ll be a fan of Malavika Mohanan’s casual outfit if you take a look at this one. She likes to keep it simple sometimes, as she did with this vibrant yellow long sleeve dress. She just opted for dangling earrings for accessories. She looked perfectly dressed for a sunny day in this ensemble. Malavika Mohanan makes us believe that dressing casual is also an art, and she has mastered it. (Also read: Malavika Mohanan’s Warrior Princess Saree style is so fierce that she naturally didn’t need a blouse to go with it)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swirlster.ndtv.com/style/malavika-mohanan-in-a-leopard-bodycon-dress-proves-that-wild-is-always-in-style-2615674 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]mpany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos