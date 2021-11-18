Fashion Designer Lisa Gorman Leaves Gorman Label After 22 Years as Creative Director | australian fashion





Fashion designer Lisa Gorman will be leaving the company that bears her last name after 22 years of activity. Known for its colorful prints, collaborations with artists and playful, almost childish cuts, women’s clothing brand Gormans has established a cult following in Australia, with fans trading and reselling popular clothing online through Facebook groups. dedicated. Founded in 1999, Gorman was sold to local conglomerate Factory X, which also owns high street stores Dangerfield, Princess Highway and Jack London in 2010. Since the sale, the brand has grown to more than 50 physical stores, including including shops dedicated to children, and also sells online. The Gorman label has achieved a level of recognition in the Australian fashion landscape that I could not have imagined, Gorman said in a statement. I thank those who did. My amazing design team, all my staff, my partners and the 114 artists I have had the pleasure of working with for over two decades. I would especially like to thank my loyal customers who have supported the brand since its beginnings in fishing pants. Lisa Gorman’s tenure as Creative Director since acquiring Factory X has been marked by moments of controversy, largely related to changes in the way brands are made. Gorman had always positioned itself as a socially responsible brand, but in 2016 the brand’s parent company received a failure score in Baptist World Aid’s annual ethical fashion report. This sparked a huge backlash from fans of the label. Speaking to Guardian Australia in 2019, Gorman described the note as extraordinarily unfair. It was a bit heartbreaking personally, said Gorman in 2019. I knew we were working with good factories, I knew we weren’t using children. We were accused of all kinds of things. Sign up to receive the best stories from Guardian Australia every morning Over the following years, Factory X worked closely with report researchers, and in the 2021 report, the Gorman label received a B rating. Lisa Gorman has yet to announce her next project, but her exit statement hints that something may be in the works. This chapter is now closed for me personally, leaving room for new creative initiatives, she said. In a statement, Factory X chief executive David Heeney said: We wish Lisa all the best for the future and thank her for her contribution. It has been 12 great years working with Lisa and will be dearly missed by me and the whole team. Quick guide How to get the latest news from Guardian Australia Spectacle Photograph: Tim Robberts / Stone RF Thank you for your opinion. Factory X says the Gorman brand will continue to operate under the existing creative team. For those who continue the label in the future, I wish you all the best, said Lisa Gorman. I have no doubt that you will continue to bring the beauty of color and printing to the world of our customers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2021/nov/18/fashion-designer-lisa-gorman-departs-gorman-label-after-22-years-as-creative-director The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos