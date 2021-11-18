Princess Diana’s ‘Controversial Dress’ That Drove ‘Everyone Crazy’ on First Outing | Royal | New





Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement in February 1981, triggering a media whirlwind around the world. The future Princess of Wales was only 19 at the time and as a recent documentary pointed out she needed help dressing properly, she now had to be an official member of the royal family. After the announcement, Diana went to fashion designer Elizabeth Emanuel for a dress to wear for her first function with Charles since their engagement. Ms Emanuel spoke about a documentary, which aired on Channel 4 this week, titled “Diana: Queen of Style,” in which she explored her time working with Diana.

She said: “At first when we first met Diana, I don’t think she was really thinking about fashion. “I think she liked to wear clothes, but never really thought about what kinds of things she would be appropriate to wear, all that kind of stuff. “We were very young, obviously, and everything was new to us too. “We had this black dress hanging off the banister, which was a sample, and she loved it, and we all thought ‘wow, she looks great in it’. “But we didn’t know at the time that black was not a good color to wear as it’s usually reserved for funerals and the like, but it also had a pretty cleavage.

“When she wore this dress everyone went crazy. It was a controversial outfit. It caught the attention of every fashion journalist at the time. “I think from that point on she realized the power, the vocabulary of the clothes. And over the years, she used it. She knew it could really make an effect.” Although the outfit was a divider, the Emanuels were later called upon to design her wedding dress. The dress wasn’t the only controversy surrounding the engagement. During their interview for the ad, a now infamous moment occurred which made viewing uncomfortable. The couple were asked if they were in love, to which Diana replied “of course”, but Charles continued with, “Everything that love means.” Diana later described their engagement interview as “horrific” and said Charles’ infamous response to whether they were in love “traumatized” her. READ MORE: Diana’s revenge looks immortalized by Instagram fan account

In Diana: In Her Own Words, she said, “We had this horrible interview the day we announced our engagement. “And this ridiculous [reporter] said: ‘Are you in love?’ I thought, what a thick question. “So I said, ‘Yeah sure we are,’ and Charles turned around and said, ‘Whatever love means. “ “And that upset me completely. I thought, what a strange response. It traumatized me.” Speaking in Channel 5’s 2019 documentary “Charles and Di: The Truth Behind Their Marriage,” royal biographer Christopher Wilson said: “He didn’t hug her and kiss or make any things we could do when we propose marriage to the one we love. “He called his mother, just to tell her, I have done it now. You asked me to marry someone and I fixed it. “What he had done was finally found a wife.” DO NOT MISS

Speaking in the program, royal expert Ingrid Seward explained that the grand proposal was far from romantic. She claimed that Diana started laughing when he asked the question. She said: “She burst out laughing, I think it was probably her nerves. “She didn’t think it was the most romantic proposition, but she had the proposition.” Mr Wilson added: “She was completely upset by this, didn’t see it coming.”

