The best gifts to buy for yourself Fun gifts to make yourself





It’s hard to figure out what to give to others, but it’s nothing compared to telling people what you want. Let Joey batey, who plays The Bard on The witcher (Season 2 drops December 17th), shows you what should be at the top of your wishlist. For home gym heroes ProForm Vue Achieve your home fitness goals with the ProForm 22-inch Mirror / TV, which comes with a bar, two dumbbells, and four weight plates. It is powered by , a streaming platform that offers hundreds of workouts. Lululemon Technical Textured Hoodie This hoodie is made of moisture-wicking and abrasion resistant fabric that will help you crush the battle ropes. Tie-dye is cool too. Navy True Classic Fleece Joggers trueclassictees.com $ 49.99 Cut thinner than standard sweatpants, these cotton-blend joggers are so comfortable you’ll wear them to the gym, brunch, or even the office. Under Armor UA TriBase Reign 3 Men’s Training Shoes With a grippy, flexible outsole and supportive upper, these training shoes can handle everything from strength training to sprint intervals to flag football. For great swingers PXG Golf Clubs By selling to you direct, the disruptive golf brand PXG (founded in 2014) offers more clubs for the price. We can’t promise they’ll fix your swing, but the drivers and irons are PGA Tour worthy, so you can hit a bit longer and straighter. Ben Sherman Vertical Striped Check Cardigan Bring a tailored retro vibe to your next golf outing with this merino knit sweater and , making you the best dressed (but not overdressed) guy in the country club. Mr P. Scott leather loafers Moccasins while playing golf? You bet. Plus, this easy-to-slip pair is also perfect with clothes you can’t wear while golfing, like jeans. For work and weekend warriors Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Herringbone Sports Coat brooksbrothers.com $ 249.99 New Creative Director Michael Bastian has modernized the look of the brand. Take this sports coat and : It’s made from a stretchy tweed that looks formal yet relaxed. Nespresso Vertuo Next Brews great coffee instantly and is the company’s first platform made from 54% recycled materials. Roka Braker ultralight performance sunglasses Gold buckles of sports sunglasses, they can be worn for any activity. Rains sports bag Waterproof, durable and with a refreshing minimalist design, this gym bag doubles as a weekend bag and gym bag. Versace Dylan Blue For Men With notes of grapefruit and bergamot, this cologne is fresh, invigorating and sunny. PXG Comfort Stretch Shorts PXG elevates your typical athletic shorts with collegiate white piping detail and four-way stretch fabric. Stitch Fix 01.Polo Algo Dmitri Sweat and sun resistant and antimicrobial, this is the perfect polo shirt for active men. The sneakers RS01 of Rothy in Hudson Made with recycled plastic from water bottles, this sneaker features a cloud-like sockliner for maximum comfort. Citizen Hybrid Smartwatch It looks analog, but it also has a smart brain and can track your heart rate, sleep, etc. Rhône Essentials undershirt Thanks to its blend of Pima and modal cotton and the absence of side seams, this T-shirt is ultra-comfortable. Uniqlo ultralight down gilet Quilted vests will always have a place in our winter wardrobe due to their versatility for layering, and at this price, you’ll want to get them in every color. Yeti Crossroad 27L Backpack This versatile backpack offers ample storage space for a laptop and essentials, plus padded shoulder straps, perfect for any outdoor trek or through an airport. For adventurers LL Bean x Todd Snyder Lumberjack Shirt Of course, Todd Snyder and LL Bean’s collaboration combines functionality and style. Pair this buffalo check overshirt with for a versatile look that’s comfortable outdoors and at happy hour. Timberland GreenStride Solar Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boots With durable sugar cane soles and a moisture-wicking liner in part with recycled plastic, these hiking shoes are good for your feet and the planet. YETI V Series Stainless Steel Chiller Improve your glamping and tailgating with this stainless steel cooler, featuring vacuum insulated panels that keep drinks cool for days. The North Face Eco Trail 2 Tent This camping tent is made with environmentally friendly recycled polyester, but it is still lightweight and durable. Uniqlo Heattech ribbed beanie The material of the cap is a non-itchy wool blend with a special lining to insulate your head, keeping it warm and comfortable. Alo Yoga The Triumph Crewneck Sweatshirt Upgrade your favorite cotton sweatshirt with this warm fleece version. Bonus: it has pockets. Columbia Aerial Ascender Omni-Heat Infinity Interchange Insulated Jacket A jacket with an elaborate name that keeps you warm. Mack Weldon technical boot socks Made from a cotton blend that’s pleasant to the touch and wicks away moisture, these socks can withstand long-distance strain. Sing a new song Joey Batey gained worldwide notoriety when his catchy song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” in the Netflix fantasy series The witcher, gone viral. He plays Dandelion, a bard who befriends Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill’s monster hunter, and he shares an obvious bond with his fellow Briton. “I like to walk around with the script” meaning he’s going to improvise a bit and try to crack Cavill – “and the problem is if I make him laugh he’ll get revenge,” says the 32-year-old Batey with a chuckle. The Steel man The star in turn will make faces offscreen, trying to break Batey. Some of that even leaked into the highly anticipated second season. “There are a number of times when you will probably see me trying to stay the course,” he says. Batey won’t disclose if Season 2 has a song as catchy as “Toss a Coin”, but he says the music is “more rock ‘n’ roll.” It’s about telling stories. One thing you won’t see in Season 2, however, is the actor’s actual lifestyle, which he describes as creative and vintage, “like someone told Johnny Depp to calm down.” When it comes to IRL gifts, Batey says the most valuable things he’s received – and given – are “gifts that people have created or given, rather than just splashing around.” – Evan romano Ted stafford

