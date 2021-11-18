PXG Wild West Invitational 2021





The PXG Golf Company’s immersive Wild West Invitational was a celebration of golf, community, and celebration itself. Hosted by the Scottsdale National Golf Club, this 4-day event combines music, nightlife, fashion, delicious food, fine wines and, of course, golf, all in one tournament. PXG founder Bob Parsons (also the founder of GoDaddy) wanted the tournament to be completely fun from start to finish. The tournament helps translate PXG’s ethics as a golf brand, emphasizing high quality performance without any of the rules of traditional golf, which can be intimidating for newcomers. Renee Parsons, President and Creative Director of Apparel at PXG, shares with CGV what makes the Wild West Invitational so special: “My favorite part of the tournament is seeing our members and guests having fun on and off the golf course. Our guest members love the friendly competition and camaraderie on the golf course and the good times on the dance floor every night! “ Overall, the Wild West Invitational was a great way for avid golfers to relax, have fun and enjoy the sport. Below are our favorite moments from the Wild West Invitational. Advertising – Continue Reading Below A member takes the start with a magnificent view. Golf balls specially designed for the tournament. Renee Parsons taking the start on the mine shaft course during the Wild West Invitational Stampede. Pop-up boutique offering elysewalker jewelry during the opening night of the women’s tournament. Bob and Renee Parsons speaking at the tournament opening night. Sommelier Shaun Adams pours a Melchior de Cabernet Sauvignon Dakota Shy Napa Valley 2019 at the men’s opening night. The Scottsdale National Golf Club offers panoramic views of the desert. The mobile bar kept guests hydrated and entertained. Beautiful views from the Scottsdale National Golf Club. Devo Voss and DJ Rowshay with the Wild West Invitational Party Cart. Renee Parsons and models at the Elysewalker Fashion Show. Mustang Grill terrace lounge on the last day of the Southwestern themed women’s tournament. Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group perform on the last night of the women’s tournament. Artisanal plate from Laboratorio Paravicini from The Ark Rentals. “In nature” pavilion decor at Scottsdale National Golf Club. Handmade Nick Fouquet hats featured as women’s tee shirt gift. Sarah adams

