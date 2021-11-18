Fashion year 2021 Lyst calls most high profile YEEZY x Gap collaboration





As 2021 draws to a close, Lyst has officially released its Year in Fashion report, reflecting this year’s hottest trends. With the rollout of the COVID vaccine, the year saw the transition to the so-called ‘new normal’. While many cling to this new state, it’s hard to deny that COVID still has an impact on the fashion industry. Fashion movements have seen a greater digital transition with the widespread popularity of NFTs to virtual drops and collaborations with the gaming world. One of the most notable saw the Balenciaga x Fortnite collaboration that saw the physical capsule register a 72% increase in online searches and a 49% increase for Balenciaga alone. Gender lines continue to fade with big names such as Lil Nas X appearing in a skirt on Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon and Kid Cudi breaks down barriers with his own at the Met Gala. Y2K fashion has seen a major comeback with the younger generation turning to early 2000s icons like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears for inspiration. Online, the # 72kfashion hashtag has racked up over 220 million views on TikTok, and searches for 2000 have increased 389% this year. When it comes to this year’s most sought-after products, Levi’s baggy jeans come out on top, trending with the return to fashion in 2000. The Rolex Submariner watch, the Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie bag, the Birkenstock clogs Boston and the Thom Browne pleated skirt come in second to fifth place respectively. When it comes to sneakers, Nike The Air Force 1s are crowned the hottest of the year, with the all-white classic becoming a Generation Z staple. The Off-White x Nike Dunk Low “THE 50” series takes second place while the YEEZY Foam Runner arrives in third position. 2021 was also a great year for partnerships with YEEZY x DIFFERENCE ranked as the # 1 collaboration of the year. Generating one of the highest buzzes in the industry since its announcement in June, searches for the two brands increased by 320% and 325% respectively. Ivy Park x adidas also saw a significant number of searches, with searches reaching 536% within a week of the release of the Ivy Park Rodeo collection. The North Face x Gucci collaboration takes third place with their tech capsule, while Telfar x UGG comes in fourth and Balenciaga x Gucci completes the group in fifth with their high-end “hacking” which has seen two mega-brands s ‘associate for the first time and leaving room for other collaborations such as Fendace. Unsurprisingly, Balenciaga has risen this year among the first places of the most fashionable brands. In the third quarter of this year, Lyst also named Balenciaga as the most popular brand in the world. Other fashion news, Maison Margiela offers genderless elegance with its new ICONS collection.

