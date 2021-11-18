Princess Eugenie stuns in studded midi dress for intimate dinner



















November 18, 2021 – 12:03 GMT



Grace Lindsay Princess Eugenie looked gorgeous on Wednesday in a studded Maje gown for an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt.

Princess Eugenie looked so sophisticated on Wednesday night when she attended an intimate dinner party hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the vegan Loci sneaker to benefit the Blue Marine Foundation. RELATED: Princess Eugenie Impresses In Chic Zara Dress For A Sweet Appearance The royal wore a stunning studded midi dress from May, which she wore with black high boots and a tartan print coat from Sandro. She finished the look with her Louis Vuitton Black leather ‘Capucines’ bag. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Eugenie debuts stylish hairstyle in new look Eugenie wore her hair in glamorous waves and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty. She was joined by her sister, Princess Beatrice, at the event, who looked equally chic in a brown satin skirt and black blazer. MORE: Princess Eugenie Makes A Touching Appearance In A Beautiful Blue Dress Sadly, the royal’s exact outfit is no longer available online, however, check out these amazing alternatives we’ve found. Princess Eugenie looked so sophisticated in her Maje dress This Ted Baker coat looks like Eugenie’s number, with a blue and green check print and a trendy oversized fit. Oversized checked double-breasted wool coat, £ 330, Ted baker BUY NOW Pair it with this ribbed knit dress from Maje and black knee-length boots for the ultimate Christmas Day outfit. Maje ribbed knit dress, £ 299, Selfridges BUY NOW The princess has made a lot of stylish appearances lately and has sported a new look from modern designers Gabriela Hearst and Nanushka when she attended the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Eugenie shared some snaps and videos on her Instagram Story, as well as an inspiring Reel on her main page, writing: “A wonderful first day at the COP26 meeting and a discussion with some of the most inspiring initiatives and people. “ No doubt she has thought a lot about her outfit, choosing sustainable brands to convey her environmental message. The princess supported royalty’s favorite designer Gabriela Hearst at the event, attending her talk and wearing the brand’s ‘Seymore’ knit dress, which costs £ 990. The royal also launched a new biker jacket from cool-girl brand Nanushka, worth £ 825. Eugenie added her Rag & Bone boots and her favorite Louis Vuitton “Capucines” bag. CHECK OUT: Princess Eugenie wears mini dress and high boots at art exhibition The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/20211118126561/princess-eugenie-maje-studded-dress-sandro-coat-dinner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

