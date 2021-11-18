NLDS 5 vs. The Dodgers went ‘favorably’ for the Giants





The Los Angeles Dodgers saw their streak of eight straight Western National League titles shattered by the San Francisco Giants, who won a franchise record 107 games to win their Premier League championship since 2012. An epic regular season battle continued into the playoffs as longtime rivals met in the NL Division Series. Fittingly, their very first playoff clash ended in a Game 5 win-win at Oracle Park. The Giants appeared to be in the driver’s seat for a win as Logan Webb kept the Dodgers scoreless in five innings. They also had a fully rested reliever pen at their disposal which included regular season stars Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval. Although the odds are apparently stacked against them, the Dodgers earned a 2-1 victory to advance to the NL Championship Series for the fifth time in the past six seasons. Giants manager Gabe Kapler was disappointed with the result but took comfort in the fact that his side had a good game plan for the contest, via Stéphanie Apstein from Sports Illustrated: From a strategic standpoint, we really couldn’t have planned it better, he says. The game went in a way that was quite favorable to us. As Kapler noted, the script for Game 5 couldn’t have been more Giants-friendly. However, the wheels started to fall off when Doval allowed two of the top three base runners to reach him in the ninth inning. Bellinger then pulled off a single RBI which ended up being the deciding point. Making the loss even more painful for the Giants was an incorrect control call against Wilmer Flores that ended the game. Kapler admitted that his teams’ season-ending missed call was super tough, but he didn’t pin the loss on that streak alone. In the six weeks following the disappointing loss, Kapler was named NL Coach of the Year and signed a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2024 season. Ruf enjoyed the irony of the check-swing calls defining the Dodgers-Giants games As the Dodgers lost a regular season game to the Giants on a missed chess appeal, Darin Ruf enjoyed the irony of playoff roles. Check swings are one of the toughest calls we have, ”said Ruf after the Game 5 loss. “I don’t get multiple camera angles when watching it live. When it happened live I thought he was going for it, that’s why I called it a swing. While disagreeing with the call, the Giants collectively handled the situation with dignity. At the time, I didn’t know, Ruf said of first baseman Gabe Morales’ appeal from the field. But obviously we got to see the replay and it didn’t look like he went, but a check failure earlier in the year helped us as well. So it’s pretty funny how it all boils down to these two events. But, yeah, just, yeah. Have you got subscribed to Dodger Blue’s YouTube channel? Don’t forget to activate the notification bell to watch player interviews, participate in shows and giveaways, and stay up to date with all the Dodgers news and rumors!

