Big Northwest floods dress rehearsal for warmer weather
This week, heavy rains and flooding in northwest Washington state and British Columbia offer a glimpse of the future, climatologists say.
An atmospheric river, a huge moisture conveyor belt from the subtropical Pacific Ocean, carried the equivalent of a month of rain over Whatcom County and southern British Columbia in a day or two.
Climate scientists say the Northwest should expect the same, and worse yet, as heat-trapping pollution continues to send the world’s climate into uncharted territory.
Were going to see events like this occur more frequently and were going to see events larger than this a higher likelihood of larger events, said William Mauger, a climate scientist at the University of Washington.
Record rains and flooding like this are just what we expect in a warmer northwest, University of Washington climatologist Meade Krosby said in an email.
The frequency, magnitude and duration of atmospheric rivers affecting land along the west coast of North America are expected to increase, according to latest report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in August.
For every degree Celsius of warming, the scientific panel estimates that extreme storms over land are expected to dump 7% more precipitation.
Simply put: warmer air can hold more water and release more water.
Bellingham has just experienced its two wettest days on record, with 4.7 inches of rain, and its wettest three-day period, with 5.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Over the past 30 years, the city has averaged 5.7 inches for the entire month of November, its wettest month of the year.
Rain over the whole region
The powerful storm caused widespread flooding and landslides that closed I-5 and cut all roads to the Lummi Reservation outside of Bellingham.
This rain came so fast and rained so hard that the river quickly rose to the dike, so we didn’t have time to prepare, said Lummi Tribe President William Jones Jr. No one was prepared for the amount of rain that fell.
To keep the Lummi Tribal Health Clinic running on Wednesday, Lummi Nation police boats transported doctors, nurses, dentists and a pharmacist to their jobs there, a 25-minute trip across the bay. from Bellingham. To keep the storehouse stocked with food, the tribe had a dump truck that plowed the floodwaters.
According to preliminary data from the US Geological Survey, the Nooksack River, which blocked the Lummi reserve and passed the partially evacuated town of Ferndale, recorded its highest flow on record.
According to preliminary data from the USGS, nearby rivers including the Skagit and Samish have not broken records, but have been inundated to an expected extent every 10 to 25 years.
On the Olympic Peninsula, the Calawah River near Forks experienced an estimated 25 to 50 year flood, while the Elwha experienced a 5 to 10 year flood.
Quillayute Airport, near Forks, received 8 inches of rain on November 14 and 15, its second wettest two-day spell on record.
While this storm was intense, meteorologists from the National Weather Service say Washington has seen worse.
We had terribly heavy rains where, you know, 20 inches of rain fell over southwestern Washington, National Weather Service meteorologist Mike McFarland said.
The wettest areas of the North Cascades and the Olympics received 15 to 20 inches of rain in a week, according to McFarland.
This storm hit hardest just north of the border.
Floods and landslides cut off road and rail access to the greater Vancouver area, British Columbia, including Canada’s largest port. The Canadian Press reports that 20 precipitation records have been broken across the province. At least 18,000 people have been driven from their homes, and BC Premier John Horgan has called it a one-time event every 500 years.
“Backdrop to a warmer world”
Atmospheric rivers are nothing new – they are a major source of moisture along the west coast each winter.
Climatologists say atmospheric rivers may have already become more intense in the northwest as the climate has warmed, but the trend is unclear.
It is difficult to identify a real and reliable trend of this type of data due to the great variability [from year to year]Washington state climatologist Nick Bond said in an email. The data is noisy.
Determining the role of climate change in the latest atmospheric evolution would require detailed analysis, which has yet to be done.
Scientists performed such an attribution analysis of the record-breaking heat wave of early summer in the Northwest. They concluded that the deadly heat wave would have been next to impossible if humans had not changed the climate by adding heat-trapping gases to the global atmosphere.
Four months later, much of an area that suffered from prolonged extreme heat experienced prolonged extreme rains.
We were at a point where all weather events are occurring against the backdrop of a warmer world, Krosby said.
The issue is no longer whether climate change played a role in a particular extreme weather event, Krosby said, but to what extent warming has made a particular event worse (eg, more likely, larger, more intense ).
Climatologists at the University of Washington and elsewhere have long urged the region to design and lay out buildings, roads and other infrastructure to better withstand flooding caused by extreme storms and rising sea levels. the sea.
Mauger says this week’s destructive flooding has one advantage: it can help inform preparations for the more stormy decades to come.
“I like to see these events as kind of a dress rehearsal for the future,” Mauger said. All of these things are really valuable to be able to see firsthand.
While the greater Seattle area experienced heavy rains, it was much less intense than further north.
Last week 2.6 inches of rain fell in Seattle, according to weather data from Washington State University, while the small settlement of Van Zandt on the South Fork Nooksack River received 8 inches, or three more time.
On the Fraser River in British Columbia, the town of Hope, just upstream from a small town called Floods, recorded 9.9 inches of rain in three days.
