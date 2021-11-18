Texas No.8 starts fast and finishes strong against northern Colorado





Don’t ask Texas coach Chris Beard about the offense. At least not first. The story around here, guys, is what you see. His defense, Beard said in a preview of the northern Colorado game. The first six minutes of Gonzaga’s loss clearly bothered him. So the Longhorns responded by exiting and choking the Point-to-Horn Bears on Wednesday at the Erwin Center. Texas No.8 won 62-49 in as methodical a fashion as one might imagine whenever a Big 12 team meets someone from the Big Sky conference. That kind of defense led to a lot of chances on the other end. Texas shot 41.7% percent overall despite having a rather difficult night from a 3-point range (4 for 18). Nine different players scored while the Horns had 16 assists out of 25 baskets made. The Horns improved to 2-1 on aggregate. The Bears are now 3-2. Game ball Tre Mitchell was a dynamic scorer at UMass. He transferred to Texas and found himself off the bench the first two games. Beard put Mitchell in the starting lineup against northern Colorado, and the 6-foot-9 tall man had a night out. Mitchell finished with 16 points, a team high, with seven rebounds. Horns in the air First, a great turnout from the Texas student section on a Wednesday night as the fall semester heads into the home stretch. Texas marketers have focused their efforts on luring college students into the arena. So far, it seems to be working. Offensively, the Horns were probably too passive for their own good last weekend. They were on the attack this time and spread it. Timmy Allen had 10 points and eight rebounds, Christian Bishop (nine points, four boards) and Courtney Ramey (eight points) were all active. Lowered horns Hard to nitpick when the Horns limited the Bears to just 15 points in the first half. Northern Colorado also shot 41.9% overall and got buckets of time to juice garbage for their final score. Inside the box score Texas played a solid defense under former coach Shaka Smart. Indiana only managed 44 points against UT last season. The previous season, the low of the season was 45 points. The adversary? Northern Colorado. Texas made 10 interceptions, several deflections and caused a lot of grief. Ramey read a pass so well that he caught the ball like a tight end and was fouled. It was like he was all over the place in the first half and had three interceptions, a record for the team. Who’s next? Texas host San Jose State (1-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Game 2 of the Abe Lemons Classic. San Jose State faces the California Baptist on Thursday. Texas will turn around and host California Baptist on November 24, the day before Thanksgiving. Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. E-mail [email protected] Where @BDavisAAS.

